Families still dealing with loss of troops killed in Afghanistan

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (Tribune News Service) -- As the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks unfolded, Army wife Tera Bull felt compelled to call her husband to reveal she was pregnant with their first child.

Douglas Bull, a Wilkes-Barre native, was nearing the end of his four-year commitment and she thought the news might convince him to opt for civilian life rather than reenlist.

The 1997 Meyers High School graduate left the Army and the couple moved back to Northeast Pennsylvania as the United States launched wars in Afghanistan and then Iraq. Unable to find a family-sustaining job, Bull reenlisted in the Army -- a move that led him to Iraq and then Afghanistan, where he was killed on July 8, 2008.

Now, 16 years after the Sept. 11 terror attacks, the country remains mired in war in Afghanistan, making it the longest engagement in the nation's history.

Bull, 29, and three other Luzerne County men were killed in the grueling conflict: Dupont native Lt. Col. Richard Berrettini, 52; Pittston resident 1st Lt. Jeffrey DePrimo, 35; and Hughestown resident Spc. Dale Kridlo, 33.

Last month, President Donald Trump delivered a prime-time speech to the nation, proposing his vision for the war's future, which included a possible troop increase to train Afghan forces and political talks with the Taliban.

While the war hasn't gotten the attention it once did, the families of the fallen said they struggle every day with the pain it causes them.

"It feels like we're forgotten," Bull's mother, Mary Rambus, said during a recent interview at her home in Exeter.

Mom: Sgt. predicted he'd die

Worried about his dangerous mission, Bull told his mother he doubted he'd survive his deployment to Afghanistan in July 2008. Eight days into his tour of duty, he was killed by an improvised explosive device.

"Before he left for Afghanistan, he called me and said, 'I know I'm not coming back,'" Rambus, 57, recalled. "He was scared to go, but he said he had to go."

After Bull left the military in 2001, he moved his wife and daughter from Texas to live with Rambus. They eventually had a son, too.

But Bull started to get the itch to serve again. He didn't care for the factory and trucking jobs he tried out.

"Anytime he saw anything about the war on TV, he was like, 'I should be over there. I should be fighting,'" Tera Bull, 41, recalled in a phone call from her home in Killeen, Texas, the home of Fort Hood -- where her husband was based.

Rambus recalled trying to convince him not to rejoin.

"I begged him," she recalled.

After re-enlisting in the Army, Douglas Bull was sent to Iraq. There, he cheated death. His entire squad was killed on July 8, 2005, in a mission he was pulled from to be treated for a spider bite.

"He always felt bad about that because he should have been on that mission," Rambus recalled.

Three years to the day after the fatal Iraq mission that he missed, Douglas Bull was killed in Afghanistan on July 8, 2008.

"It's like they were waiting for him, but they give him a little extra time to be with his kids. That's the only way I could look at that," Rambus said.

Family torn apart by grief

Bull's daughter, Arianna, turned 5 the day after his funeral. His son Jaden was 3.

In the years to follow, the grief caused Tera Bull to shield their children from others, including Douglas Bull's family. She didn't bring them back to his hometown until this past summer.

"I have done a lot of healing the past few years. I ran from it for a long time. I even shut out his family in Pennsylvania," Tera Bull said.

Rambus admits they couldn't understand each other's method of grief, but she assumes that's not uncommon with war widows and Gold Star parents.

"People don't realize, this tears families apart," Rambus said. "She didn't understand what I was going through and I didn't understand what she was going through. I didn't see my grandchildren grow up except on Facebook and by phone calls."

The children, now ages 15 and 12, loved their visit to Northeast Pennsylvania this summer, both women said. They attended the Edwardsville Pierogi Festival and visited the Lackawanna Coal Mine Tour, among other activities.

"We absolutely loved it. It was beautiful like I remember. The kids loved it. They were so happy to see their family," Tera Bull said.

Tera Bull said it's hard for the kids growing up without a father.

"Jaden, my youngest, is having a hard time with it. He sees dads interact with their kids. He said he feels different because he doesn't have a dad," she said. "Things like that break my heart and I can't fix it. I'm not ready to have a relationship. I'm not ready to bring anyone into 'us' yet."

Honoring his son

Al Kridlo, the father of fallen Army Spc. Dale Kridlo of Hughestown, visits his son's grave at Arlington National Cemetery near Washington, D.C. several times a year.

Should he be killed in combat, Dale Kridlo asked to be buried among heroes in the venerable cemetery.

"I bring my chair and I'll sit there. I'll bring my little flask of Crown Royal (whisky) with me and pour some on the ground. Dale and I used to like to have a shot. I talk to him in my own way," Al Kridlo said. "It's hallowed ground. It's peaceful to be there. I feel a bit of a closeness with my son when I'm there."

At home in Hughestown, the 67-year-old has a Gold Star family "Honor and Remember" flag displayed in a front window. His car's license plate is dedicated to this special group of parents who lost a loved one at war.

Inside, Al Kridlo has all kinds of tributes to his son hanging on the walls, including a handwritten sympathy letter from former Navy Adm. Mike Mullen, who was chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff when Dale Kridlo died.

Al Kridlo feels his son, killed in November 2010 at age 33, was "cheated" out of a bright future. So were Dale Kridlo's twin daughters, who were 9 years old when they lost their father, he said.

"That's one of the horrors of this," Al Kridlo said. "Those two have been scarred forever."

Al Kridlo, who served two years in the Army, said sometimes he relives the nightmare of seeing Army casualty assistance appear at his front door.

"When they came up on the porch, immediately, I knew what had happened," Al Kridlo said. "Sometimes I see them walking and I get that thought again."

Mother trying to heal

Dale Kridlo's mother, Michelle Dale, 68, of Vero Beach, Florida, said she often felt "lost" for years after the death of her son.

Then she was introduced to the Veterans Council of Indian River County in Florida and its Military Moms Prayer Group.

They've helped her heal while doing things in the name of veterans and to support military causes.

"The people here have given me something to do -- other than be sad on every holiday, birthday or anniversary of his death," Dale said. "I can't dwell in a place where I am sad all the time. I cry in private, but I try to stand tall and proud for Dale because of his sacrifice."

No politics please

The family of Richard Berrettini declined to be interviewed for this story.

Berrettini, 52, a Dupont native and Pittston Area graduate, was the first Luzerne County native killed in the Afghanistan war. At the time of his death, Berrettini and his wife, Jane, also a Dupont native, lived in McKean County in Western Pennsylvania.

One of their sons is a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, while the other graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy graduate.

The Citizens' Voice first contacted families of those killed in Afghanistan following Trump's speech last month, leading some to think the article would be political.

The Berrettini family worried it could turn out that way.

"Thank you for your interest, however, I have spoken to my sons and we do not wish to partake in any interviews ...," Jane Berrettini wrote in a Facebook message. "We do not want the memory of my husband to be used for political statement either way."

Answering the 9/11 call

Helen DePrimo, the mother of 1st Lt. Jeffrey DePrimo of Pittston, said her family tries to keep his memory alive by talking about him all the time.

The slain soldier's nephew and two nieces were born after he died in May 2008, but they act like they know him, she said.

"He's with us all the time. It's not like, 'Oh, this is the anniversary and it's time to think about him,'" Helen DePrimo, 71, of Pittston, said. "If you talk to my grandchildren, who never met him, they will say that is uncle Jeffrey and they speak about him like they know him."

The DePrimo family is constantly doing deeds in Jeffrey DePrimo's name through his foundation which helps fund scholarships for students at Holy Redeemer, Wyoming Area and Pittston Area high schools.

"It's a lot, but we'd like to do more," Helen DePrimo said.

Jeffrey DePrimo's family had his tombstone in Hughestown Cemetery etched with various photos from throughout his life, starting when he was a baby.

"It's his circle of life," Helen DePrimo said.

Helen DePrimo said her son always felt a duty to serve. He wanted to drop out of college and join the military amid the Gulf War in 1990, but she convinced him not to. After Sept. 11, 2001, he joined the Pennsylvania Army National Guard.

"It's a sad day. A lot of the boys went in the service because of 9/11," Helen DePrimo said. "That's why Jeff went in. After 9/11, he enlisted."

