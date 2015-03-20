Families searching for 2 Fort Bliss soldiers last seen Dec. 19

Family members of two Fort Bliss soldiers are searching for their relatives who have not been heard from or seen in almost two weeks.

Jake Obad-Mathis and Melvin Jones, both 20, were last seen together on post Dec. 19 in Jones' black 2013 Chevrolet Camaro Texas license plate HTV 9983, KTSM-TV reported.

Fort Bliss officials called Obad-Mathis' parents Dec. 21 to report him as AWOL after he did not report to duty for two days. Jones was granted leave for the holidays and is not considered AWOL, the station reported.

Jones was supposed to pick his father up Thursday from the El Paso International Airport near the U.S. Army post, but did not. The two had planned to attend the Hyundai Sun Bowl game Friday, KTSM reported.

"When I got off the plane and looking for him and not having him looking for me, ... that was the hardest," Duane Jones told KVIA-TV.

Family members believe the two soldiers may be in danger, but they must be AWOL for 30 days before the Army will search for them, KVIA reported.

That includes going into Jones' apartment or tracing their phones, Jones told the station.

El Paso police do not investigate missing persons at Fort Bliss because investigations on post are handled by military police, KVIA reported.

The Warriors Aftermath and Recovery group is helping the families look for the soldiers. Both of their phones are off and they have not posted on social media, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Obad-Mathis is a 5-3 Asian American man who weighs about 120 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and a tattoo of a Japanese cherry tree on his right rib cage and two phrases on his forearms.

Jones is a 5-3 black man who weighs about 130 pounds. He has dark hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call El Paso police at 915-832-4400, or the Warriors Aftermath and Recovery Group at 208-724-7123

