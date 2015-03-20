Families bid goodbye as thousands deploy with USS George H.W. Bush

NORFOLK — Jessikah Salensky was hunkered down on a parking block with her two young sons at Norfolk Naval Station on Saturday morning, the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush looming over them.

Salensky, 5-year-old Julius and 8-month-old Jaxton were there to see Jeffrey Salensky off on his first deployment.

“I’m scared, nervous,” Salensky said. The family had driven more than 20 hours from Texas to surprise the aviation technician before he shipped out on the Bush. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group deployed on Saturday for a roughly seven-month deployment.

The strike group includes the carrier, the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing 8, Destroyer Squadron 22 staff and guided missile destroyers USS Laboon and USS Truxtun and Mayport, Fla.-based guided missile cruisers USS Philippine Sea and USS Hue City.

In all, nearly 6,000 sailors left Hampton Roads on Saturday.

The Bush carrier group will fill the gap in the Middle East left by the carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, which returned to Norfolk three weeks ago and briefly left the United States without a carrier in that part of the world.

Delays during maintenance work pushed the Bush’s expected deployment back by about a month.

The carrier departed from Norfolk at noon on Saturday, with hundreds of friends and family waving goodbye to the thousands onboard, many of whom lined the rails.

Doris Rivas waited anxiously to spot her husband Marco Rivas, a chief aviation mechanic aboard the Bush. Rivas and her three children were seeing him off on his fourth deployment.

“It never gets any easier,” she said, fighting back tears for several minutes as the families waited for the carrier to be guided into open water by a fleet of tugboats.

“This is the hardest part. Just letting go,” Rivas said.

Eventually, Rivas was able to make his way up to the deck, just minutes before the carrier began casting off lines. He waved to his family one last time before the carrier disappeared into the fog.

Jabin Rose, an aviation boatswain’s mate and instructor, knows what it’s like to leave family and friends behind on deployment. But Saturday, he was the one onshore, waving goodbye to his wife, Chief Petty Officer Tara Rose.

Between the two of them, the Roses have been deployed eight times, many times together. Jabin Rose’s most recent deployment ended in 2013. Since then, their three children haven’t had to worry about missing mom or dad. The youngest, two-year-old Maya, had never seen either of her parents deployed.

“Mom, don’t go,” Maya called to the tiny silhouette on the flight deck of the towering ship.

The carrier strike group will head to the North Atlantic and Mediterranean Sea and eventually make its way to the Middle East.

“As a family we’ve grown close. We’ve grown close in our faith,” Jabin Rose said, noting that just makes deployments even harder.

“It’s different each time,” he said. “It doesn’t get easy.”

