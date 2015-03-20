Fake Cheetos with real THC worry law enforcement in Florida counties

(Tribune News Service) — Edible marijuana disguised in Cheetos, Skittles and Nerds wrappings have Sarasota and Charlotte county officials on alert.

Law enforcement in both counties has confiscated marijuana edibles labeled as well-known snack foods in recent weeks. Now, they are warning parents to recognize that there are products containing THC, the ingredient in marijuana that produces a high, packaged in counterfeit wrappings and designed to appear as if they are made by reputable companies.

Marc Arnold, a school resource officer at Englewood Elementary, posted a picture online of a bag of "Flamin' Hot Cheetos" that was confiscated at Sarasota Military Academy Prep.

The bag looked identical to an actual Cheetos package, except the bottom left corner had a box that says "THC 600 mg.," the bottom right corner has picture of a marijuana leaf and the back has warnings about not consuming too much at once.

While the bag is designed to look as if it is just another Frito-Lay product, a spokesperson for the company confirmed that Frito-Lay does not manufacture any products containing THC.

Sarasota County Schools Police Department Chief Tim Enos said his department put the image out to increase awareness among parents.

"What if (a student) had those and your 5-year-old sibling saw them in your home and decided they are going to have some?" Enos said. "... He just knows what the package looks like. He is not even going to see the THC label. He is just going to eat it."

The one-ounce bag, allegedly containing 600 milligrams of THC, would be a massive amount to ingest at once, although it would not be lethal, said Barry Gordon, the chief medical officer of the Compassionate Cannabis Clinic of Venice.

"Willie Nelson can take that 600 milligram bag of Cheetos and have a normal day because he's Willie," he said. "A child, quite frankly, who ate through the whole bag would spend the night in the emergency room with supplemental oxygen. But they wouldn't have to go to the ICU and get a breathing tube put in."

Gordon compared the Cheetos bag to the fake Gucci purses that street vendors sell. He said the packaging was likely bought by someone online and then filled with their own product.

The bag has a marking in the bottom right corner indicating that it is from California, but state regulations there require much more obvious labeling than simply slapping a marijuana leaf on a bag of chips.

"For products containing cannabis, California Department of Public Health regulations prohibit the use of packaging that imitates packaging for products that are typically marketed toward children," California-based attorney Karen J. Balderama said in an email.

Florida has similar regulations, designed to prevent a child from thinking that edible marijuana is a normal treat.

Last week, the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office put out a similar image, showing an array of packaged candies that look like regular candy but contain THC.

Both Enos and Charlotte County Sheriff's spokeswoman Claudette Bennett said they did not know the origin of the snack foods.

"We confiscated ours from a gentleman who was running from us via road patrol," Bennett said. "We don't really know what his motive was for carrying it. I am assuming he was going to sell it because it was a lot."

Enos said the product's packaging made it look like a snack that families are familiar with, but as soon as a parent or teacher takes a closer look, they should know the difference.

"When you smell it, it smells like weed," Enos said. "It doesn't taste like a Cheeto. It is just packaged like it."

