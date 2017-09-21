Facebook to release Russia ads to Congress amid pressure
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 21, 2017
NEW YORK — Facebook says the company will provide the contents of 3,000 ads bought by a Russian agency to congressional investigators.
The move Thursday comes as the company has faced growing pressure from members of Congress to release the content of the ads. Facebook had already released the ads to federal authorities investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.
The leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee have been seeking to bring Facebook executives before their committee since the company first revealed the existence of the ads two weeks ago.
But critics say Facebook should go further. They say the company should tell its users how they might have been influenced by outside meddlers.
