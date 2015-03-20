Facebook data on 533 million users reemerges online

Cutouts of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg are displayed on the South East lawn of the U.S. Capitol in Washington on April 10, 2018. Personal data on 533 million Facebook users, such as phone numbers, Facebook IDs, full names, locations, birth dates, bios and in some cases email addresses reemerged online on Saturday, April 3, 2021.

The personal data of more than half a billion Facebook users reemerged online Saturday, a reminder of the company's ability to collect mountains of information and its struggles to protect these sensitive assets.

The leak includes personal information on 533 million Facebook users, such as phone numbers, Facebook IDs, full names, locations, birth dates, bios and in some cases email addresses, Business Insider reported.

"This is old data that was previously reported on in 2019," a Facebook spokesperson wrote in an email. "We found and fixed this issue in August 2019."

At the time, the company addressed a flaw in its technology that allowed the information to leak out. However, once such data escapes from Facebook's network, the company has limited power to stop it from spreading online.

Alon Gal, chief technology officer of cybercrime intelligence firm Hudson Rock, discovered the data again Saturday.

Databases, especially if they are large or rare, are not often shared widely right away because "the people who hold it will attempt to monetize it for as long as they can," Gal said in a message on Twitter. "The process sometimes takes years, sometimes days, but eventually all private databases leak if they were sold around."

Data leaks threaten to undermine Facebook's business model of gathering a large amount of personal information and using that to sell targeted ads.

The information is available free of charge on a hacking forum, making it widely accessible to anyone with rudimentary data skills, Business Insider said. The publication verified several records by matching known Facebook users' phone numbers with the IDs listed, and confirmed other records by testing email addresses from the data set in Facebook's password reset feature, which can be used to partially reveal a user's phone number.