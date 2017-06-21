F-16 jet catches fire at Houston airport; pilot ejects
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: June 21, 2017
HOUSTON — Officials say an F-16 fighter jet caught fire while attempting to take off at Ellington Airport in Houston and the pilot ejected.
The Houston Fire Department says in a statement that crews were dispatched to assist with a "downed plane" late Wednesday morning. The statement says the F-16 was on fire on the ground after the pilot ejected.
The pilot was transported to a hospital. Officials had no immediate information on the extent of the pilot's injuries or further details on what caused the accident at Ellington Airport, which is home to a Texas Air National Guard base.
Airport spokesman Bill Begley says the incident happened as the jet was taking off.
Further details weren't immediately available Wednesday.
