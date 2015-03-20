Video Experts find what may be the earliest color film of the White House grounds

WASHINGTON — Researchers have discovered what are believed to be the earliest color films of the White House grounds, and of President Herbert Hoover, the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library-Museum said Tuesday.

The footage was discovered by experts at the library and museum in West Branch, Iowa, where Hoover was born.

The films, which for years were thought to be in black and white, are home movies shot for the most part by Hoover's wife, Lou, according to Thomas F. Schwartz, director of the library-museum, which is overseen by the National Archives.

The movies show the usually dour-looking president frolicking on the White House grounds with others, tossing a medicine ball around for exercise.

There are shots of White House gardens; clips of Alonzo Fields, who was chief butler at the White House for 20 years; and scenes of family dogs playing on the grounds.

There are scenes of the Washington Monument and the Lincoln Memorial, with period cars cruising by.

Hoover is also captured on a deep-sea fishing trip, where he lands a barracuda. The president's fishing garb consists of a coat and tie and gray fedora.

"Hoover was caught once without a tie, fishing, and he was upset because he thought the dignity of the office required . . . some formality, even when fishing," Schwartz said in a telephone interview Tuesday.

"If the public even has any impression of Hoover, it's a dark one, because of the Depression," Schwartz said.

Hoover, a Republican who was in office from 1929 to 1933, is widely seen as standing by as the nation slid into the Great Depression of the 1930s.

"They see him in black and white, and he looks like a grumpy old man," Schwartz said. "Who would ever imagine this guy running around the White House lawn throwing a six-pound medicine ball."

"What do these movies do?" he said. "They make him a flesh and blood individual. And the fact that they're in color."

The films are believed to have been shot in the late 1920s and early 193os on the short-lived Kodacolor type film, Schwartz said in an essay about the discovery.

"Kodacolor was eventually replaced with the more popular Kodachrome film in 1935," he wrote. "Given the expense of the film and its short existence, color home movies from this period are rare."

"Rarer still are color movies showing the White House and other Washington, D.C. attractions making these perhaps the earliest color images of the White House grounds," he wrote.

"For now, we think we've got the earliest," Schwartz said in the interview. "If someone can prove us wrong, that's fine. We're happy with the discovery."

Kodacolor was first released to the public in August 1928, and to the naked eye it looks like black and white film, except for some telltale lines on the film itself, he said. Hoover's wife loved photography and had shot other footage in black and white.

An audiovisual archivist at the library and museum, Lynn Smith, first recently realized that the seven reels of film that seemed to be black and white might actually be in color.

She conducted research, got a grant to have the film conserved and digitized, and the library got the finished product back about six weeks ago, Schwartz said.