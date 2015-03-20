Exchange services launch website ahead of shopping privileges expansion

Veterans can now check online to see if they will qualify for online shopping benefits being extended later this year.

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service previously announced that it will grant online shopping privileges to potentially 13 million honorably discharged veterans on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

Now, the exchange has launched VetVerify.org to help veterans determine if they are eligible for the privileges. The website is a partnership between all four military exchange services.

Once launched, the online shopping benefits will be available at the exchanges’ respective websites, ShopMyExchange.com, shopcgx.com, mymcx.com and mynavyexchange.com.

The expansion of benefits is the first change to exchange shopping privileges in nearly 30 years, officials said. It would grant veterans who do not live near military installations access to exchange products and goods.

Military exchanges, which also include the Navy Exchange Service, Marine Corps Exchanges and Coast Guard Exchange, support quality-of-life programs on military installations, providing more than $300 million in support each year. The stores are tax free and often feature special pricing that is lower than what is found in off-post stores.

“At the Army & Air Force Exchange Service, we are honored to again serve all honorably discharged veterans for life,” said AAFES director and CEO Tom Shull. “Four years ago, the exchanges began working to recognize the service of millions of veterans without exchange privileges while generating additional financial support for critical budget-constrained military quality-of-life programs. We are proud to stand with our sister exchanges as we welcome our veterans home to their military family and protect and preserve hard-earned military benefits.”

