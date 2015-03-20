Ex-State Dept. worker who sold knock-off Vera Bradley bags while at US Embassy in Seoul gets prison term

PORTLAND, Ore. (Tribune News Service) — A former U.S. Department of State employee who used his embassy computer in Seoul, Korea, to sell over 5,000 counterfeit Vera Bradley designer bags and other products to customers across the United States was sentenced Thursday to a year and a half in prison.

Gene Leroy Thompson Jr., 55, and his wife Guojiao “Becky” Zhang, 40, both pleaded guilty to conspiracy to traffic in counterfeit goods.

The two worked with an unidentified accomplice who stored and shipped the goods from a home in the small city of Nyssa, Oregon, located along the Snake River on the Idaho border.

Prosecutors say Thompson, as an information program officer for the U.S. Embassy in Seoul who held an “exceptionally trusted role” with the highest level of security clearance within the U.S. government, abused his position to facilitate the crime.

While responsible for ensuring the cybersecurity of the embassy, Thompson used his State Department computer to create online accounts for sale of the counterfeit bags on eBay, Poshmark and Mercari, and then provided the login credentials for those accounts to his wife, prosecutors said.

Zhang communicated with customers and procured merchandise, and conveyed transaction information and a prepaid shipping label to an unidentified co-conspirator in Oregon, who stored and shipped the knock-off goods to customers across the United States. The goods bore counterfeit versions of the Vera Bradley trademark, according to the government.

The criminal scheme lasted from September 2017 through December 2019.

Thompson has since voluntarily left his employment with the State Department, retiring with full benefits, a pension, and a sizable retirement account, prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memo.

U.S. District Judge Michael J. McShane sentenced Zhang to eight months of home detention with GPS monitoring and ordered that she have limited ability to leave her home.

“In my mind, the misuse of government facilities to facilitate this crime makes it more onerous,” the judge said.

The couple also must forfeit $229,000, a substantial amount of their life savings that represents the gross amount of their counterfeit sales but more than they gained from their enterprise, and pay $740.17 to Vera Bradley.

“There is a need for deterrence in these kinds of crimes,” McShane said. “Privileged people don’t get to engage in it and walk away, while we are sending underprivileged marginalized young men and women every day to prison in this country.”

The judge said he believed the couple, whom he described as healthy and educated with good jobs, simply “got greedy.”

McShane said he considered that Thompson’s use of a government computer enabled him to circumvent fraud protections and that the couple continued their counterfeit sales even after Vera Bradley put them on notice.

Prosecutors had sought a two-year prison sentence for both, arguing that Thompson’s “abuse of trust” was an aggravating factor.

Thompson was responsible for securing the IT infrastructure of the U.S. embassy in Korea, which sits on a disputed border “with one of our most pressing adversaries,” said Frank Lin, the government’s senior counsel on computer crime and intellectual property.

“Many individuals commit intellectual property offenses because they believe they will not be held accountable,” Lin said. “This case is a perfect demonstration of that.”

After Vera Bradley sent Thompson and his wife 50 cease-and-desist letters, terminated over 50 of their accounts and removed more than 1,500 of their bag listings, “they did not stop. They continued the crime. They are not taking this seriously even as of now,” the prosecutor said.

Lawyers for the couple sought probation with home detention and community service for both, arguing that Thompson and his wife have no prior criminal history and won’t commit any new crimes.

If the court imposed a two-year prison sentence, the couple’s 10-month-old son would become a ward of the state, Thompson’s lawyer Bryan Boender told the judge.

The judge cut Boender off, saying he doesn’t respond well when someone starts “holding out a child as a hostage in front of me.”

“Don’t make me responsible for their actions and how it impacts a child,” McShane said. “It’s flat out offensive to me.”

Boender apologized. Instead, he argued that Thompson’s public serve in the U.S. Navy and for the State Department should be mitigating factors.

Attorney Daniel Kruse said the sales were really “Ms. Zhang’s project,” and she asked her husband to help, without recognizing the severity of her conduct.

Zhang was born in a rural part of China, grew up in poverty “where intellectual property rights just really weren’t a thing,” consistent with the cultural and economic norms in place in her native country, Kruse said.

“I didn’t realize it was such a serious crime,” Zhang told the judge, speaking by video from her home in Virginia. “I never meant to hurt anyone.

She said she was responsible and damaged the career and reputation of her husband of 18 years.

Thompson apologized to Vera Bradley and to his foreign service family. “I hope they can forgive me,” he said. “After 25 years of working my dream job,” he said he plans to make amends.

“I hope by accepting responsibility for my actions, I can move past the problems that I have caused,” he said.

Thompson, born in South Korea, had lived around the United States while his father was in the U.S. Army, and graduated from high school in Nyssa, Oregon in 1985. Thompson met his wife while he was stationed at the U.S. Embassy in Majuro, Marshall Islands.

The couple’s lawyers also argued that their actions didn’t undermine government security.

“They have learned an important lesson from this,” Kruse said.

Mark Dely, legal counsel for Vera Bradley, also had urged a prison term.

“Suggesting we should ignore federal law because China does not regard electronic property rights is frankly insulting to Vera Bradley as the victims of the crime,” he said. “It’s insulting to this court and insulting to the entire American legal system and the system of intellectual property rights.”

