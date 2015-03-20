Ex-soldier gets prison in Fort Bliss sexual abuse case

A man accused of sexually abusing a young girl at Fort Bliss was sentenced to two years in federal prison last week.

Deandre Terrell Chapman was sentenced to the prison term Jan. 13 as part of a plea agreement reached with federal prosecutors, according to court records. He also was sentenced to five years of supervised release after he serves his prison term.

Fort Bliss officials were unable to confirm whether Chapman was a stationed at the post, but they said records show he was in the service and is no longer in the military.

The FBI investigated the case.

Chapman pleaded guilty to a sexual abuse of a minor charge Sept. 26 in exchange for the government dismissing one count of aggravated sexual abuse of a child and an additional count of sexual abuse of a child, court records show.

Chapman was accused of sexually abusing a girl between the ages of 12 and 16 years old while he was living at Fort Bliss, according to a federal indictment. Chapman was at least four years older than the girl.

The alleged incident occurred on the post between June 10, 2013, to June 21, 2013.



