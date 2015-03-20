Ex-sailor serving prison term for identity theft is charged with $1.6 million fraud

NORFOLK, Va. (Tribune News Service) — A former sailor from Chesapeake, already in prison for stealing the identities of two subordinates, was charged this week in connection with a separate $1.6 million fraud involving the manipulation of the Navy's procurement procedures.

Clayton Pressley III, a Bronze Star recipient, was charged with one count each of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conducting unlawful monetary transactions. A guilty plea hearing is set for Nov. 14.

Special Assistant U.S. Attorney David Layne declined to comment. Pressley's attorney, Bruce Sams, did not respond to an email.

According to court documents, the charges stemmed from alleged contract steering and product substitution from May to November 2014. Investigators said Pressley, then a senior chief petty officer, and his co-conspirators were selling the Navy "inert training aids" that were never shipped but marked as delivered.

The fraud involved two Defense Logistics Agency prime vendors, identified in court documents only as Firm D and Firm V, and a Tucson-based business, identified as Firm G, that provided "logistical support" to the government.

The documents reference four members of the conspiracy, including Pressley. The others were not named, but the first was the CEO of Firm G, the second a sales representative at Firm D and the third a Navy officer who had authority to make purchases for his unit.

While in the Navy, Pressley also served as the owner or manager of Fifth Column Solutions Group LLC, Pressley Enterprise Inc. and Strategic Logistics Solutions Group, the documents said. Using an alias, he also was the chief operating officer of Firm G.

According to the documents, the procurement process is supposed to make life easier for government officials. It lets them order supplies from one vendor, which is supposed to work with a variety of suppliers to arrange shipment directly to the original customer.

Pressley and his friends found a way to corrupt the system for personal gain, the documents said. The Navy officer would order inert training aids that were routinely damaged or destroyed from the two prime vendors. They, in turn, would contract with Firm G thanks to three friendly sales representatives – one of whom was getting kickbacks.

The documents don't describe the training aids, but the term usually refers to replica weapons, bombs and explosives.

The officer also would sometimes place orders for "consumable items" like router tables, but Firm V would instead use the money to buy additional training aids from the Tucson firm.

Firm G would claim to have shipped the items but never actually do it. The officer would then sign fake delivery documentation to make it appear the Navy had received the items.

Pressley and the officer each received 40 percent of the money. The CEO of Firm G received the final 20 percent.

Pressley was sentenced in March to more than four years in prison. He previously had pleaded guilty to stealing the identities of two subordinates to fraudulently obtain $24,000 in loans.

He received two loans totaling $14,000 in the name of one sailor and $10,000 in the name of the other. The loans were from Pioneer Services, a division of MidCountry Bank that caters to military members.

Pressley served in the Navy almost 20 years, leaving in February.

He received his Bronze Star in January 2007, according to a copy of the citation, “for exceptionally meritorious service during Operation Iraqi Freedom.”

“His outstanding dedication to duty during combat operations in Iraq contributed to the overwhelming success of the command’s mission,” the citation said.

In an interview last year, Pressley said that while the citation references his entire tour of duty, he believed he got the medal for pulling comrades from a Stryker vehicle that had been hit by a bomb. He said he did it while under fire.

Starting in October 2014, Pressley was assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 6 at Joint Expeditionary Base in Virginia Beach.

Court documents said he served as a command action casualty officer, meaning he contacted military members’ families in the event of their deaths.

©2017 The Virginian-Pilot (Norfolk, Va.)

Visit The Virginian-Pilot (Norfolk, Va.) at pilotonline.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

