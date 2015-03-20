Ex-sailor, already serving time for rape, pleads guilty to making child pornography

NORFOLK, Va. (Tribune News Service) — A former Virginia Beach-based Navy chief petty officer already behind bars for child rape and sex abuse pleaded guilty Tuesday to making child pornography.

Sterlin D. Williams, 38, is set to be sentenced April 27 in U.S District Court in Norfolk.

He faces a minimum of 15 years in prison on the federal charge. That could be in addition to a nearly 10-year sentence he got from a military court last year for raping and sexually abusing a child younger than 12.

According to court documents filed in connection with the child pornography case, Williams recorded himself in July 2015 molesting an 11-year-old girl.

The child's mother walked in on Williams and the girl in September 2015, court documents said. He was massaging the child's back while his penis was out. The child later told investigators that Williams had been molesting her for about 5 months.

Before his arrest, Williams was assigned to Tactical Air Squadron 21, which is based at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story. He worked as an operations specialist, according to Navy records.

