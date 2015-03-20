Ex-NFL player Phillip Adams dropped phone outside SC home before killing six, search warrant shows

Phillip Adams of the Oakland Raiders as seen in a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Dec. 8, 2013, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Adams was found dead at his family's home in York County, S.C., hours after a mass shooting at a prominent S.C. doctor's home where six people were shot dead.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (Tribune News Service) — Former NFL player Phillip Adams dropped his cellphone and a tin of chewing tobacco at the crime scene after killing six people April 7 near Rock Hill, South Carolina in April, according to search warrant information released Friday by the York County Sheriff's Office.

Adams, 32, was found dead at his family's home on Marshall Road in York County hours after the mass shooting, according to the sheriff's office.

Adams was also seen by a Rock Hill police officer's body camera footage fleeing the scene on an ATV that was found at his family's home down the street from the shooting site, the search warrants show.

When deputies went into Adams' family's home, they found a cache of guns, including a "Tommy gun"-style machine gun and the two weapons believed to have been used to kill a doctor, three family members and two workers.

Dr. Robert Lesslie, 70, Lesslie's wife, Barbara, 69, and two of their grandchildren, Adah, 9, and Noah, 5, were killed in the shooting at the Lesslie family home on Marshall Road in York County just south of Rock Hill.

Two heating and air conditioning workers — James Lewis and Robert Shook — also died after being shot outside the Lesslie home, officials said. Lewis died at the scene and Shook died from his injuries three days after the shooting.

Bodies found, suspect flees

York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said five deceased victims and Shook who had been shot six times were found after deputies responded to 911 calls. Adams was not at the scene when deputies arrived, sheriff officials said.

A witness told deputies he saw an unidentified suspect shoot the two HVAC workers outside the house, the warrants state. That suspect turned out to be Adams, authorities later said.

The cellphone and chewing tobacco were found by responding deputies outside the Lesslie home, the warrants state. Deputies then linked the phone's number to Adams from a public index and a Feb. 28 traffic stop, records show.

A Rock Hill Police Department officer's body camera footage showed a male on an ATV wearing a black helmet driving near the scene. The ATV and helmet later were found at Adams' home, deputies said.

Search warrants obtained

Once Adams was identified as a suspect, police — including S.W.A.T. members — surrounded his family's home and obtained a search warrant for his home, according to details contained in the warrant.

Deputies tried to make contact with Adams for several hours but after breaching the door found Adams dead inside.

In the home, deputies found nine guns, including the two believed to have been used in the shooting of the six victims, according to the search warrant.

Tolson said a 9mm handgun and .45 caliber handgun were used in the killings.

Tolson and York County Coroner Sabrina Gast said Adams committed suicide.

Deputies also received a search warrant for medical records at Dr. Lesslie's office. Deputies did not find any documents that showed Phillip Adams was a patient, York County Sheriff's Office spokesman Trent Faris said Friday.

Workers outside shot first

Shook and Lewis, the HVAC workers, were shot first outside the Lesslie home, the sheriff said. Adams then went into the house and shot the four Lesslie family members where they were found in a workout room in the back of the house, according to Tolson and police reports.

A motive for the shootings has not been determined, Tolson said.

Adams, a South Carolina native, was a former NFL player with the San Francisco 49ers, Oakland Raiders, Seattle Seahawks, New York Jets, and other teams after he played at S.C. State University and Rock Hill High School.

Adams' brain has been sent to Boston University for study to see whether Adams had brain injuries from repeated concussions. Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, or CTE, is defined by the Boston University CTE Center as "a degenerative brain disease found in athletes, military veterans, and others with a history of repetitive brain trauma."

