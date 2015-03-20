Ex-military contractor executive sentenced in $825,000 embezzlement

A former executive of a San Diego military contracting firm was sentenced in federal court Monday to a year of home confinement for embezzling more than $825,000 from the company and spending the funds on lavish treats.

Stuart Teshima, the former chief financial officer of Epsilon Systems Solutions, was also ordered to continue paying off restitution to the firm’s insurance company, which covered the losses. He still has about half, or $470,500, to go.

U.S. District Judge Anthony Battaglia sentenced Teshima to time already served in custody — one day — and to three years of probation, which will include the year of home detention.

Teshima was in charge of the company’s credit card program and abused his authority to rack up personal charges that included travel, jewelry, fine dining, furniture, gifts for family members and $10,000 for his personal tax bill, according to prosecutors. One expense was a bill from the private University Club in downtown San Diego for more than $5,000.

Teshima would replace the personal charges with fake business expenses, according to his plea agreement. The scheme started in 2008 — before he was in charge of the credit card program — and lasted until August 2015 when he left the company. He also served as a company vice president and a senior vice president in the company, which contracts with the military in numerous areas, including ship building, engineering, information technology and nuclear operations support.

“It is clear that he began stealing money from the company not out of necessity, but greed,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Allen said in her sentencing memorandum.

The company became suspicious of the charges and conducted an investigation. Teshima pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud in October 2016.

“Almost immediately after he learned that his conduct had been discovered, Defendant accepted responsibility and demonstrated sincere remorse,” Allen said in the memo. “He has been uncommonly candid and self-reflective in taking responsibility for his actions, which have caused him shame and regret.”

Bryan Min, founder and CEO of Epsilon, wrote a letter to the judge, saying the theft had a significant impact on the company and its employees, and that the company has had to work to rebuild trust with its clients.

“It is not the money, we were able to recover most of that, although our insurance company can’t say the same. It is the fact that he so callously cast aside the interests of our many employees as well as the U.S. government for his personal pleasure and selfish gain,” the letter said.

