Ex-Marines reservist sentenced to 75 years for rape

STAFFORD, Va. — A former Marine Corps reservist convicted of raping a fellow reservist at his home has been sentenced to 75 years in prison.

The Free Lance-Star reported Wednesday that a Stafford County judge upheld the sentence, which had been recommended by a jury last year. The judge also upheld a $100,000 fine recommended for 38-year-old Michael Andrew Maldini, who was found guilty of rape, attempted sodomy and aggravated sexual battery

Maldini's accuser testified that he all but ordered her to drink alcohol and then forced her to have sex at his North Stafford townhouse in February 2016.

Maldini and his attorneys said the encounter was consensual. According to the newspaper, Maldini again claimed he was innocent during his sentencing.