Ex-Marines reservist sentenced to 75 years for rape
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 15, 2017
STAFFORD, Va. — A former Marine Corps reservist convicted of raping a fellow reservist at his home has been sentenced to 75 years in prison.
The Free Lance-Star reported Wednesday that a Stafford County judge upheld the sentence, which had been recommended by a jury last year. The judge also upheld a $100,000 fine recommended for 38-year-old Michael Andrew Maldini, who was found guilty of rape, attempted sodomy and aggravated sexual battery
Maldini's accuser testified that he all but ordered her to drink alcohol and then forced her to have sex at his North Stafford townhouse in February 2016.
Maldini and his attorneys said the encounter was consensual. According to the newspaper, Maldini again claimed he was innocent during his sentencing.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Judge: Army, FBI aware soldier a 'substantial risk' before he killed former soldier, his girlfriend
Oregon drivers may share roads with military surplus Humvees
Navy leaders vow to crack down on ‘toxic’ behavior in nude-photo-sharing scandal
SpaceX wins $96.5 million contract to launch Air Force satellite
Senators skeptical of top Marine's vow to change service culture in wake of photo scandal
Warrior Canine Connection growing into new location