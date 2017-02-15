Ex-Marine sentenced to prison for fatally shooting friend in Massachusetts

SALEM, Mass. — A former Marine from Haverhill has been sentenced to prison for the shooting death of a friend.

A Salem Superior Court judge sentenced 23-year-old Ross Tucker to seven to 10 years in prison Wednesday for the 2016 killing of 25-year-old Eric Benedict.

Prosecutors say Tucker had been drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana with several friends last February when he brought out his gun to show the others. Authorities say he pointed the gun at Benedict thinking it was unloaded and shot him in the face.

A jury found Tucker guilty of involuntary manslaughter on Jan. 23.

Tucker's attorney did not immediately provide comment.