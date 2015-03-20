Ex-Fort Carson soldier sentenced to 26 years in prison for tryst slaying

In August 2015, Renee Turner-Crescentini learned the power of the word murder.

"Now, when I hear it, the entire world stops," said the widow of Sean Michael Crescentini, a 30-year-old carpenter who was fatally stabbed in Colorado Springs. "It slaps me in the face and it chokes me. I can't believe that I'm still breathing."

Her remarks came as Crescentini's killer, Fernando Rosales, was sentenced Friday to 26 years in prison - less than the 35 years requested by prosecutors and near the midpoint of the 16 to 48 years he had faced.

Rosales, 34, was a Fort Carson sergeant who had completed three tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan, earning the Army Commendation Medal and high marks from supervisors, who called him "selfless" and "among the best."

His younger brother and two sisters described him as a family role model who helped provide financial support to his parents and siblings.

He joined the Army in the summer of 2001, intent on serving his country, his attorney, Kent Freudenberg.

What family members called a "senseless act" unfolded in Rosales' apartment on Prescott Circle on the city's southeast side after the men had arranged an anonymous sexual encounter on Grindr, a gay dating app.

Crescentini slipped out of the house as his wife slept. In the span of 20 minutes, the meeting went bad, and Rosales grabbed a butcher knife from his kitchen and plunged it into Crescentini's abdomen.

Crescentini, who staggered outside and managed to start his Ford F250, was found dead behind the wheel after the truck crashed into a tree down the block, his intestines splayed on his lap.

Rosales told authorities that Crescentini had turned "aggressive" and refused to leave, leading to a confrontation in which Rosales said Crescentini twice punched him in the face as Rosales tried to force him out his front door.

After a weeklong trial in August, an El Paso County jury rejected Fernando's claim of self-defense, convicting him of second-degree murder.

Although Rosales had clear signs of an injury from being punched, a juror told The Gazette the panel reached the conclusion that "testosterone took over" as the fight spiraled out of control, and that stabbing the unarmed Crescentini wasn't justified, despite any provocations.

"If he could have just counted to 10 after he grabbed the knife, I feel like it wouldn't have happened," the panelist said.

During Friday's sentencing hearing, families on both sides of the slaying struggled to contain their emotions while detailing the murder's aftermath.

"This is a case where 10 seconds has dramatically changed the life of so many people," Freudenberg said.

Crescentini learned to install hardwood floors at Pioneer Flooring then opened his own business, bringing on his younger brother as a partner and inviting his brother's friends to come learn the trade as well.

His 11-year-old stepdaughter, who has autism, bloomed under his patient but firm attentions. Hours before Crescentini's death, his widow recalled, the family had a date night at Fargo's pizza restaurant in Colorado Springs.

They played "every game in the arcade," winning several toys, and he coaxed the smiling girl to dance to a player piano.

Since his death, she has turned inward, becoming angry and reluctant to make eye-contact, Turner-Crescentini said. She doesn't smile. She said she doesn't want to see Crescentini's mother anymore, saying she looks too much like him.

"She's locked it inside of herself where I can't reach it," the girl's mother said.

Within a year of the murder, Turner-Crescentini said she lost the house where her husband used to write messages on the mirrors, telling her he loved her, calling her beautiful.

She recounted the final moments of his dying dog, Tricks.

"It was like the last of Sean's warmth went cold in my arms," she said.

When police returned Crescentini's pickup, it fell to the widow to scrub his blood from the interior, she said.

Under the seat were some of the toys Crescentini had won for his stepdaughter at Fargo's, now stained red.

———

©2016 The Gazette (Colorado Springs, Colo.)

Visit The Gazette (Colorado Springs, Colo.) at www.gazette.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.