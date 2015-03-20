Ex-Fort Bragg soldier who killed teen commits suicide in prison

POLKTON, N.C. (Tribune News Service) — A former Fort Bragg soldier sentenced in August for killing a Spring Lake teenage in 2011 was found dead in his prison cell Sunday afternoon.

Christopher Roger Blackett's death is being ruled a suicide, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

Blackett, 25, of Vista, California, was serving a minimum of more than 29 years after pleading guilty in Harnett County to second-degree murder and conspiracy in the death of 17-year-old Vincent Carlisle II.

According to prosecutors, Blackett and another former soldier, Sebastian Gamez, 25, of Hidalgo, Texas, killed Carlisle because they believed he had broken into their home on Carmichael Lane.

Blackett and Gamez initially claimed they tricked Carlisle into breaking in again, fatally shooting him during a struggle, authorities said. But later they admitted to luring Carlisle to their home on the pretense of selling him marijuana, prosecutors said.

Carlisle was beaten, tied and driven to Shady Grove Road.

Blackett took Carlisle into the woods, stood behind him and fired seven shots with a .45-caliber pistol, prosecutors said.

Four of the bullets hit Carlisle, including one that struck his heart.

Carlisle's body was found four days after he was reported missing.

Blackett was incarcerated at the Lanesboro Correctional Institution in Polkton, which is between Rockingham and Monroe.

The Polkton Police Department is investigating Blackett's death.

Gamez is scheduled to appear in court in December.

