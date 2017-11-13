Ex-Army reservist admits stealing many guns, escaping prison
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: November 13, 2017
BOSTON — A former Army reservist has pleaded guilty to stealing guns from an Army Reserve facility in Massachusetts, escaping from a Rhode Island prison and trying to rob two banks.
James Morales pleaded guilty Monday to a slew of charges, including theft of government property and attempted bank robbery.
Authorities say Morales stole six machine guns and 10 handguns from an Army Reserve center Worcester in November 2015. Morales was captured in New York days later.
Prosecutors say Morales escaped from prison in December 2016 by climbing a basketball hoop, jumping onto a roof and going through a barbed wire fence. Morales was recaptured days later after trying to rob two banks.
Morales is scheduled to be sentenced in February. His public defender hasn't returned an email seeking comment.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Archivist uncovers stories of the Harlem Hellfighters captured in famous photo
US carries out 3 drone strikes against extremists in Somalia
S. Korean police detain US citizen in restricted zone near North Korea
Monaco’s tiny military still packs a punch
Trump embraces Duterte as Asia trip winds down
Puerto Rico seeks $94 billion in federal aid after hurricane