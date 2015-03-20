Ex-AIG CEO Greenberg reaches $9.9M settlement in NY fraud case

Former AIG CEO and chairman Maurice "Hank" Greenberg agreed to a $9.9 million settlement Friday in a New York corporate fraud case, ending a nearly 12-year court battle by the prominent insurance industry executive.

Greenberg, 91, agreed to the settlement after years of denying allegations that focused on AIG transactions, including one that materially misrepresented the company's loss reserves and another that misstated the firm's underwriting results from 2000 to 2004. The deals hid the company's true financial condition.

Howard Smith, who served as AIG's chief financial officer, also agreed to a settlement of the allegations, which were pursued by three successive New York attorneys general.

The settlement requires Greenberg and Smith to give up more than $9.9 million they received as AIG performance bonuses during the years the fraudulent transactions were reflected in the company's accounting records.

"Today's agreement settles the indisputable fact that Mr. Greenberg has denied for 12 years," current New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said in a statement announcing the outcome. "After over a decade of delays, deflections, and denials by Mr. Greenberg, we are pleased that Mr. Greenberg has finally admitted to his role in these fraudulent transactions."

But Greenberg defense attorney David Boies called Schneiderman's characterization of the case, which went to trial in 2016, "false and misleading." The prosecution case had "totally collapsed at trial" before the proceeding was adjourned in late November, Boies said in a formal statement.

"The NYAG has no evidence — none — that Mr. Greenberg was aware at the time he approved the two transactions at issue that there was anything improper about them," said Boies.

In a formal statement issued as part of the settlement, Greenberg said one of the transactions was done to increase AIG's loss reserves, while the other effectively converted underwriting losses into investment losses. "I knew these facts at the time that I initiated, participated in and approved these two transactions," said Greenberg, who agreed to pay $9 million of the settlement.

In a separate statement, Smith acknowledged that as a result of the transactions "AIG's publicly filed consolidated financial statements inaccurately portrayed the accounting, and thus the financial condition and performance for AIG's loss reserves and underwriting income."

Boies said Greenberg's statement was "entirely consistent with" the former AIG executive's years of claims that he relied on the company's lawyers and accountants to determine the proper accounting for all transactions and didn't know that one of the matters in question was a "no risk transaction."

After a two-month mediation process, the mediator found that Schneiderman's office was not entitled to bans that would bar Greenberg from the securities business and from serving as an officer or director of a public company, said Boies. The financial penalty is "millions of dollars less" than what the state had been offered in several earlier settlement talks, added Boies.

AIG itself was a defendant in the case initially brought in 2005 by then attorney general Eliot Spitzer. The company reached a $1.6 billion settlement of the case in 2006.

Greenberg is currently the chairman and CEO of C.V. Starr, a New York-based insurance company. Smith is vice chairman and a director of the company.

A New York court ruling in June ordered them to stand trial in the fraud case, a milestone that set the legal stage for Greenberg to take the witness stand and defend himself under oath.

