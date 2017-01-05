Escaped prisoner, accused in armory theft, captured in Massachusetts

A state and federal manhunt is underway for James Morales. He escaped from a Rhode Island detention center on New Year's Eve.

BOSTON — A man who climbed through razor wire to escape from a detention center in Rhode Island on New Year's Eve, stole a car and may have tried to rob a bank was captured in Massachusetts on Thursday, authorities said.

Massachusetts state police and the U.S. marshal in Rhode Island said James Morales was captured in Somerville, about an hour's drive north of the privately run Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls, where he escaped five days before.

Earlier Thursday, authorities said they were investigating whether Morales was the man who tried to rob a bank in Cambridge, Morales' hometown.

Massachusetts state police said on Twitter that officers were in the area after a second attempted bank robbery in neighboring Somerville when a trooper spotted Morales. They said Morales ran, the trooper chased him for about two blocks and he was captured as he tried to jump a fence.

Morales was set to be booked at a state police barracks in Medford on Thursday evening, and there would be a news conference later, authorities said. He couldn't be reached for comment while in custody.

Morales, 35, is a former Army reservist. He escaped on Saturday by climbing a basketball hoop to reach a rooftop, cutting through a fence and climbing through razor wire. Police think Morales stole a car in Attleboro, Massachusetts; the car was found Sunday in Framingham, Massachusetts, less than an hour north of the prison.

He was being held on charges that he stole 16 guns from a U.S. Army Reserve Center in Worcester. He also was facing child rape charges.

Cambridge sent a text message alert to residents on Thursday telling them law enforcement was seeking a bank robbery suspect who resembles Morales. The message asked people call 911 if they had information.

Massachusetts state police spokesman David Procopio said a man police believe was Morales tried to rob a Bank of America in Cambridge on Thursday. He said the man passed a note to a teller demanding money but fled without any cash.

Procopio said authorities had not made a definitive identification on the bank robber.