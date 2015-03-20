ER doc battled virus from New York to California

Dr. Karrar Ali speaks with the team of nurses and medical technicians caring for his patient, Luis Garces, at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center Emergency Room on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.

Stars and Stripes is making stories on the coronavirus pandemic available free of charge. See more staff and wire stories here. Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter here. Please support our journalism with a subscription.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (Tribune News Service) — One fall night, back before anyone was vaccinated, what should have been a routine emergency procedure became the most helpless moment of Dr. Karrar Ali's career.

Faced with a patient in sudden cardiac arrest and struggling to breathe, the Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center physician's first impulse was to force air past swollen vocal cords with a special medical mask. But fear of spreading an invisible threat took that staple of emergency medicine off the table. While it could deliver enough air to keep the young man alive, it could also shoot tiny water droplets into the air.

"You couldn't use that obvious tool, because you didn't want to expose the staff if the patient did turn out to have COVID," Ali said. "That was the first time in my life, I think, that I have run out of choices that quickly."

Ali said he eventually managed to thread a thin breathing tube past the blockage, later learning that the patient tested negative for COVID-19.

While gowned workers staring through fogged plastic face shields have provided a face of the pandemic, no picture or video can show the invisible burden that all health care workers have carried this past year. Whether doctors, nurses, technicians or room cleaners, all have learned to live with that persistent dread that they might take the virus home with them at shift's end.

Careful to limit his risk through the whole ordeal, Ali said the virus eventually found its way in.

He made it through two weeks volunteering in a New York intensive care unit last spring and through the summer surge at one of the hardest-hit medical centers in San Diego County . That characteristic cough he had become so used to hearing appeared four days after he received his first dose of vaccine, test results returning positive on Christmas Eve .

His was a mild case. Four days of cough, fatigue and body aches, plus a few more finishing quarantine, and he was back on the job.

Through it all, he said, he has been astounded to see his peers, not just doctors but those at all levels of health care, come together despite the fear that everyone felt.

"We didn't realize how unprepared we were for the global pandemic that we knew would come one day," he said. "But we've learned a lot over the last year, and that has made us more resilient and more vigilant than ever."

(c)2021 The San Diego Union-Tribune

Visit The San Diego Union-Tribune at www.sandiegouniontribune.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.