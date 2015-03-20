ER doc battled virus from New York to California
By PAUL SISSON | The San Diego Union-Tribune | Published: March 20, 2021
Stars and Stripes is making stories on the coronavirus pandemic available free of charge. See more staff and wire stories here. Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter here. Please support our journalism with a subscription.
CHULA VISTA, Calif. (Tribune News Service) — One fall night, back before anyone was vaccinated, what should have been a routine emergency procedure became the most helpless moment of Dr.
Faced with a patient in sudden cardiac arrest and struggling to breathe, the
"You couldn't use that obvious tool, because you didn't want to expose the staff if the patient did turn out to have COVID," Ali said. "That was the first time in my life, I think, that I have run out of choices that quickly."
Ali said he eventually managed to thread a thin breathing tube past the blockage, later learning that the patient tested negative for COVID-19.
While gowned workers staring through fogged plastic face shields have provided a face of the pandemic, no picture or video can show the invisible burden that all health care workers have carried this past year. Whether doctors, nurses, technicians or room cleaners, all have learned to live with that persistent dread that they might take the virus home with them at shift's end.
Careful to limit his risk through the whole ordeal, Ali said the virus eventually found its way in.
He made it through two weeks volunteering in a
His was a mild case. Four days of cough, fatigue and body aches, plus a few more finishing quarantine, and he was back on the job.
Through it all, he said, he has been astounded to see his peers, not just doctors but those at all levels of health care, come together despite the fear that everyone felt.
"We didn't realize how unprepared we were for the global pandemic that we knew would come one day," he said. "But we've learned a lot over the last year, and that has made us more resilient and more vigilant than ever."
(c)2021 The San Diego Union-Tribune
Visit The San Diego Union-Tribune at www.sandiegouniontribune.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.