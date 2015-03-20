Equine program helps veterans, first responders and frontline healthcare workers who have experienced trauma

Dutch places his head down on the chest of John Bouges as the two work together during a session with Equus Effect, a program that uses horses therapeutically to help veterans, first-responders, frontline workers and other individuals who have experienced trauma, on April 30, 2021, in Sharon, Conn.

HARTFORD, Conn. (Tribune News Service) — When Karl Rohde was 11 years old, a pony at a birthday party knocked him over and stepped on him. A few years later, a horse ran away with him on a trail ride through brambles and brush, tearing his clothes and cutting his face.

From then on, Rohde hated horses.

Rohde, a Vietnam veteran, is currently the director of the Putnam County (N.Y.) Veterans Service Agency. As a veterans’ service officer, he recommends different programs to veterans in order to help with post-traumatic stress disorder, When another veteran, John Bourges, mentioned a horse therapy program for veterans and first responders, Rohde was not particularly interested, but he tried to have an open mind.

“I thought, ‘If I went to it, maybe I would hate it, but I could see the good it did for other veterans and I could recommend it.” Rohde said.

“I went for business purposes. I think I was hooked the first day.”

That was almost three years ago. On April 30, Rohde was back working with one Babe, a Belgian draft mare, as part of a session put on by Equus Effect, an experiential equine program founded by Jane Strong and David Sonatore to help people who have dealt with trauma including veterans, first responders, frontline healthcare workers and others in high-stress environments.

Equus Effect is based in Sharon, Connecticut, but the program runs at other facilities around the country. It is not a therapeutic riding program. Instead, it focuses on natural horsemanship skills and getting the participants, who come from the Tri-State area, to relax and relate to the horses in ways they can use in their personal and professional lives.

“It came out of [therapeutic riding], but it’s more groundwork and it’s for people who are just stuck,” Strong said. “You’re not broken, you’re just in a groove that doesn’t necessarily serve you well, or you’re overly stressed. You’re just carrying something in your body. We kind of break the spell.”

A good reminder during May, which is Mental Health Awareness Month.

“The horses give people a chance to practice skills of what works with people without the consequences,” Strong added. “The horses are not like, ‘Oh God, what a jerk, I’m not going to talk to him.’ The people get a chance to see the impact, like, ‘Wow, if I come across like this, look what happens.’ They’re rewarded for settling down because they get the cooperation of the horses and the horses settle.”

Bourges runs the PFC Joseph P. Dwyer Vet to Vet program in Putnam County, a peer support group for veterans. He was an NYPD homicide detective who retired 10 days before 9/11 and ended up going to school to become a critical care nurse. He enlisted in the Army Reserves and served in Iraq for almost a year in a trauma unit.

He went through the program, too.

“You can’t put it into words sometimes, but it was one of the best things I’ve ever done,” Bourges said. “I knew if I could convince Karl to go through it and he gets a positive response out of it, I was on the right track. We’ve had about 50 veterans go through from my program and none told me ‘This is nonsense.’ Every single one of them that’s gone through it has gotten something out of it.

“We explained to them, ‘I can’t tell you what it is. You have to come and you have to be open to it.’”

Strong, who lives in a house next to the farm in Sharon, is a former competitive rider who is now a certified equine experiential learning instructor and a certified equine specialist in mental health and learning.

She and Sonatore, a licensed social worker who is also certified in experiential learning with horses, had the idea to start the program in 2008. Strong knew that the horses could help veterans but initially had a hard time convincing the local veterans organizations.

“I would say what really triggered it was reading that statistic of 22 suicides a day among veterans after they come home,” Strong said. “Treatment as usual at the VA [hospitals] clearly wasn’t making a dent. They were sitting and talking about it. I knew that wasn’t where the trauma lived, it’s in the body and you have re-pattern the nervous system and lay new tracks.

“They all liked the idea. But they can’t just try new things. That’s not the way the [VA] system works. I just kept trying and trying and kept talking to different people and I finally got a couple of clinicians and some vets and they brought them out and they were blown away. What they saw was that the vets were settled.”

A session begins inside the barn. Strong leads everyone through a mind-clearing exercise focusing on breathing and concentrating on different parts of the body. As the people relax, the horses visibly relax, dropping their heads, their eyes at half-mast. Some cocked one of their hind legs, a relaxed position for a horse. Dutch had his head outside of his stall, leaning heavily on the shoulder of Stefanie Mount, a former NYPD officer who has also been through the program.

“We’re speaking the language of the body, which is what they’re used to,” Strong said.

Next, everyone went out to the covered arena to work with the horses. They brushed them, led them around and did some groundwork, moving the horses around them in circles and backing them up. Babe enjoyed the brushing part but was somewhat reluctant to move in circles. Rohde got her to respond to him and move where he wanted her to go.

“Karl used to stand far away,” Strong said. “We just respected his fear. Honoring fear — for a veteran — was mind blowing to him. It’s a big release of fear into connection. When you feel the horse, you realize how gentle they are and soft and peaceful. He was a total convert.”

Bourges, who grew up in New York City and never got close to a horse until he started the program, had Dutch moving around him in a circle. Mount was doing the same with Tango, a paint gelding.

“My husband went through it as a veteran, and I went through it as a first responder,” Mount said. “It was amazing. You can’t lie to horses. You can’t lie to animals. No one is analyzing you. No one is talking at you. It’s really just you and the horse.

“When we were standing in the barn, the more I got with myself, that horse leaned on me. It allows you to be present in yourself. We’re never present in ourselves in today’s day and age. It’s more: ‘How should I feel, and what am I thinking and how does someone else feel about what I’m doing?’ The horse doesn’t give a crap about that.”

Megan Castellano is the executive director of the Mental Health Association in Putnam County, a non-profit which specializes in peer support. She went through the program to see what it was about and said she cried the first day she did it.

“I don’t think you can appreciate the impact it will have on you, regardless if you’re a veteran or not,” Castellano said. “It puts you in touch with a lot of things you maybe wouldn’t be in touch with on a regular basis.”

Horses are prey animals, constantly scanning their environment for threats. Veterans and law enforcement personnel are trained to do that as well. But when horses recognize there is no threat, they go back to grazing.

“Megan will talk to me and tell me, ‘Go back to grazing, go back to grazing,’” Rohde said. “I’m a Vietnam veteran. My unit had written on their hats FIDO. That stood for, F*** It, Drive On. That’s been my motto.

“After a while, you can’t drive on. So I have to [he breathed out] relax. And graze. I’m able to graze now.”

