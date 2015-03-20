Energy Secretary Rick Perry’s challenges: Science, budget battles, nuclear security

WASHINGTON — At a postelection meeting at Trump Tower, Donald Trump looked across his desk and told Rick Perry why he wanted the Texan to be his energy secretary: “I want you to do for American energy what you did for Texas.”

Perry saluted, according to his retelling, and said, “I got it, Mr. President.”

The former governor will get his chance to implement that vision after being sworn in Thursday as the Energy Department’s new leader. And he will no doubt help mold American energy policy, pulling levers on research and funding that could have profound effects.

But the truth is that the president’s charge can’t top Perry’s to-do list.

He must wrap his head around the agency’s main focus, the tangled web of nuclear security. He must dive into a tough budget fight that holds cutting-edge scientific research in the balance. He must bone up on foreign policy, whether it’s about Venezuela or other energy hot spots.

And more than anything, experts said, Perry must prove that he meant it when he said he no longer wants to eliminate the Energy Department altogether.

“My assumption is that there is some skepticism or anxiety among a lot of the career employees,” said Jeffrey Kupfer, an acting deputy energy secretary under George W. Bush. “Those are things that he’s going to need to deal with.”

Perry insisted to his new charges Friday that his conversion was genuine.

The Texan, in his first major speech in the new job, recalled his own middling academic career at Texas A&M. That’s when an organic chemistry course dashed his dreams of becoming a veterinarian. So to “those of you who are extraordinarily brilliant scientists,” he said, “I admire you greatly.”

He explained how he came around on the Energy Department, long after his political career was derailed by the 2011 debate flub in which he couldn’t remember that he wanted to ax the agency.

Perry said he observed two Texas universities bid to manage a national laboratory. Although the Texas schools fell short, the experience gave him “this incredibly new appreciation,” one that will make him a “powerful advocate” for the department.

“Think about the ability that you have and that we collectively have in front of us, with the proper management and authority and direction, to literally go change the world,” he said. “What a cool place to get up every day to get to work at.”

Whether that talk turns into action remains to be seen.

The Energy Department and its $30 billion budget is a mishmash of responsibilities. One expert even called it the proverbial “camel”: a horse designed by committee. But the connective thread among all of those duties is obvious.

“Indeed, the distinguishing characteristic of the Department of Energy among Cabinet agencies is the almost total reliance on science and technologies and its application for many of the country’s critical national missions,” Perry’s predecessor, Ernest Moniz, said in January.

That reality can demand a certain kind of fluency.

“I once learned the difference between roller-assisted biaxially textured substrates and ion beam deposition as the preferred method for creating superconducting materials,” said Karl Rabago, a deputy assistant energy secretary in the ’90s. “I had to, because I was in charge of the programs.”

Some environmentalist and Democrats have seized upon Perry’s lack of a science pedigree, along with his oil and gas ties, to cast him as an ill-fitting and dangerous selection.

But experts said a role model for Perry could be Charles Duncan, a Texas businessman who held the job under Jimmy Carter. Despite no deep scientific background, Duncan was “very bright and curious,” said Bill White, a Texan who served as deputy energy secretary under Bill Clinton.

“You have to have scientific curiosity and to be able to articulate to a broader audience the importance of basic scientific research,” said White, a Democrat who lost the 2010 race for governor to Perry.

Perry, a master retail politician, could go a long way with planned outreach efforts to visit all 17 national laboratories. On Friday, he encouraged feedback from career employees. And close attention will be paid to who is tapped for the agency’s top management slots.

The Texan could also achieve early success by simply not failing.

The lion’s share of the Energy Department’s budget covers nuclear weapons and cleanup. Perry called his recognition of that “really, really powerful responsibility” a “sobering moment.” And by its nature, the task leaves almost no room for error.

“The first rule of the Department of Energy is don’t let anything bad happen,” said Michael McKenna, a lobbyist who advised the Trump transition team on energy issues.

That baseline could then allow Perry to tackle his longer-term goal of “modernizing” America’s nuclear weapons complex.

It’s unclear if that involves an expansion of the U.S. nuclear arsenal, a divisive suggestion Trump has made. But it will certainly cover whether to store nuclear waste at Nevada’s Yucca Mountain or what to do about long-neglected Manhattan Project-era infrastructure.

“Many of the facilities around the country that are still in operation today are literally falling apart,” said Joan Rohlfing, president of the Washington-based Nuclear Threat Initiative.

Other hot topics are likely to be thrust upon Perry. White, the former deputy secretary, said his one-time rival would do well to keep an eye on political instability in Venezuela, where the Energy Department could be critical in analyzing one of the world’s biggest oil exporters.

And one of Perry’s most immediate tasks will arrive with the federal budgeting process already underway.

Perry, unlike some of his Cabinet mates, has deep experience in assembling a government budget. That skill could prove essential, depending on where Perry stands, amid reports that Trump will seek deep cuts in scientific programs that deal with climate change and other topics.

The work could also reveal the Texan’s priorities on his signature issue of energy.

Past White House administrations have used the Energy Department to signal their broader aims, said Michael Webber, a University of Texas expert. Under Bush, it was fossil fuels and nuclear power. Under President Barack Obama, it was energy efficiency and weatherization.

Trump has made no secret of his support for coal. And Perry could be in a position to tip the scales with funding and research.

The Texan’s ties to the oil and gas business are well-known after serving on the board of a Dallas-based pipeline company. But he’s also touted an all-of-the-above energy approach. And friends and foes alike point to Perry’s role in Texas’ boom in natural gas and wind power.

“We don’t know which version of Gov. Perry will show up,” Webber said. “Is it going to be the pro-energy, pro-infrastructure, pro-renewables Perry? Or is it going to be the one-sided, fossil fuel-loving, climate-denying Perry?”

———

