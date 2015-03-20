Electric Boat plans to hire 2,000 people this year

GROTON, Conn. (Tribune News Service) — During its annual legislative briefing, General Dynamics Electric Boat's president said the company would be busy over the next few years, as it builds a new class of ballistic-missile submarines — and that is looking to expand its workforce and upgrade facilities.

"There's a lot of great work on our horizon," president Jeffrey S. Geiger said at an hour-long presentation Monday morning at the Mystic Marriott Hotel and Spa.

Electric Boat, based in Connecticut and with a waterfront facility at Quonset Point, is under contract to build 15 attack submarines, with another 11 under construction. Later this year, the company is expected to deliver the USS Colorado to the Navy.

More employees are needed as the company plans to begin construction of the ballistic missile submarines, beginning in late 2020. A total of 12 submarines are expected to be built, replacing 14 ballistic-missile submarines in the fleet today.

Today, Electric Boat delivers two attack submarines a year with Newport News Shipbuilding in Virginia, splitting the workload about equally.

But electric boat will take on most of the work to build the 12 ballistic missile submarines. "That results in a work split of about 80-20" with Newport News Shipbuilding, Geiger said, with Electric Boat taking the larger load.

"We are very pleased with this arrangement, but we also feel the weight of responsibility that we deliver," Geiger said, calling it a "top national priority."

The company plans to hire 2,000 people in 2017 alone, with 650 of them expected to work out of Quonset Point. Another 650 are being hired to work on the Groton waterfront. Four hundred will work on engineering and design, and 300 in support staff, including administrative needs such as human resources.

Some of those future employees will be replacing staff, meaning the company will grow its workforce by a total of 1,200 new positions, 400 of them at Quonset Point. The company wants to expand its workforce from 14,000 employees today to 18,000 in 2030, Geiger said.

"We are really happy to have this opportunity to provide these jobs," he said, but also added, "It doesn't necessarily come without challenge."

The company has entered a series of partnerships to train employees. The Westerly Higher Education and Job Skills Center training facility, in partnership with the Community College of Rhode Island, welcomed 10 trainee pipefitters Monday, said Courtney Murphy, manager of human resources.

The "biggest challenge," she said, is finding enough instructors for the five- to six-week courses. In the next couple of weeks, more trainees will learn sheet metal mechanics, and in February, electrical training will get under way, she said.

