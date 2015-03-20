Election throws US plans for Syrian refugees into question

RUTLAND, Vt. — Donald Trump's election has thrown into question plans by U.S. cities to take in Syrian refugees.

The Obama administration screened and admitted more than 12,000 Syrian refugees. Thousands more are to arrive in the coming year.

During the campaign, Trump proposed a ban on Muslims entering the country and called for a moratorium on accepting Syrian refugees for fear of terrorists slipping through. Once he takes office, he could cut off the flow or reduce the number the U.S. will accept. His transition team had no comment last week.

Rutland, Vermont, is preparing to receive 100 mostly Syrian refugees beginning early next year. Mayor Christopher Louras (LOO'-res) says he isn't "even going to hazard a guess" about the program's fate.

He hopes an influx of immigrants will help revitalize his city.