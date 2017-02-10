El Faro Ship sinking: El Faro may have suffered boiler blast
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: February 10, 2017
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Testimony at a U.S. Coast Guard investigative hearing revealed that a cargo ship that sank after losing propulsion in a hurricane could have suffered a catastrophic boiler explosion.
Lou O'Donnell, assistant chief surveyor with the American Bureau of Shipping, told the panel on Friday that the cargo ship's hot boiler could have exploded if it was exposed to cold water entering the sinking ship.
The El Faro sank on Oct. 1, 2015, while traveling between Jacksonville, Florida, and Puerto Rico. All 33 aboard died.
Coast Guard Capt. Jason Neubauer said images of the ship's wreckage 15,000-feet-deep in the Atlantic show evidence of damage that could possibly be from an explosion.
O'Donnell said he had reviewed the photos, but could not say for sure if an explosion had occurred.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Timeline details how US raid on Yemen was planned and carried out
USS Enterprise's swan song: 'I know it's her time. She's tired.'
War hero's gravesite at center of Supreme Court case
GAO: Technology is a 'high risk' area for VA
More Americans giving up their US citizenship
1 person killed, another injured in training accident at missile range