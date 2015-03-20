Education Secretary visits Fort Bragg school, talks scholarships

U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos traveled to a primary school on Fort Bragg on Monday, where she read to a small group of children and listened to academic challenges for military children during a private discussion with parents and teachers.

DeVos spent a few hours at Kimberly Hampton Primary School, which has students in kindergarten, first and second grades. Her time at the school included a tour, engaging students and hosting a meeting with teachers and parents. It was the first visit by President Donald Trump’s choice to carry out federal education policy to a school operated by the Department of Defense’s school system. The visit coincides with April being the “Month of the Military Child.”

A longtime advocate of charter and private schools, DeVos barely managed to win confirmation in the U.S. Senate in February. Vice President Mike Pence cast a tie-breaking vote after a 50-50 split on whether to approve her.

Before leaving the school, DeVos met with reporters, where she touched on some of the topics during the private discussion with parents and teachers.

“It’s just a real privilege to hear from the parents, some of the positives and success of this school and also some of the challenges that come with the transiency that is part of so many military families’ realities,” she said.

More than 73,000 children attend 168 accredited schools across 11 countries run by the Department of Defense Education Activity. At Fort Bragg, there are 4,057 students enrolled in its eight schools.

Schools on Fort Bragg cover prekindergarten through eighth grades. For high school, students must enroll in a school off post, which was a main concern listed by parents.

Jennifer Hamner, the president of the school’s PTA, said her children have only received their education through DOD schools. She said she’s unsure how her children will stack up with other children when it’s time to send them to high school.

“As a parent, that’s my biggest fear,” Hamner said. “Where are they going to fall in with the peers? I have a lot of faith in my own children. I do wish there was more options than E.E. Smith.”

E.E. Smith High School traditionally has a large number of military students — 23 percent of its students are military connected, ranking third largest military population among Cumberland County schools.

In the private meeting with DeVos, Hamner said the consensus of parents was that they are content with DOD schools and would approve of a high school for post.

“It’s concerning the difference in standards,” she said. “I feel like public, private and charter schools need to be playing by the same rules. I think a lot of it is, we’re pretty happy with (DOD schools) and making sure the public system is up to snuff for our military children.”

DeVos said there could be forthcoming changes that would allow military families flexibility in where their children attend high school.

“I think there are a number of opportunities first of all to really support the implementation of the (DOD schools) curriculum that are transferable from base to base, school to school,” she said. “I heard from parents and educators alike how important that is when a child moves from school to school to be able to know they can transition well. I’ve also heard a bit more about the challenge when, particularly students at this base, experience when they go into high school they go to a variety of area schools that not necessarily all of them work for every child, and so looking at policies that would perhaps empower parents to be able to choose the right setting for their child. Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) has some legislation introduced in that regard and we’ll be looking at supporting policies like that.”

Scott's legislation — the Creating Hope and Opportunity for Individuals and Communities through Education Act, or Choice Act — would give military families, families of students with disabilities and low-income students access to greater educational opportunity, according to his website. For military children, the legislation would provide scholarships to families on base up to $8,000 for elementary and $12,000 for high school.

