Dyess airman who led police on 16-day manhunt sentenced to prison

Airman 1st Class Erland Injerd, 38, was charged with eight related violations of the Uniform Code of Military Justice, Air Force trial results posted online show. He was given a dishonorable discharge and reduced in rank to airman basic during the March 6 court-martial at Dyess Air Force Base.

Injerd went on the run after he scuffled with three Air Force officials outside his on-base home April 22, then fled through the house, scaled a base perimeter fence and evaded a police search in the neighboring woods.

Several law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, U.S. Marshals Service and the Air Force Office of Special Investigations worked to find Injerd. He was arrested May 7 about 200 miles from the base at a Dallas apartment, and was transported to a county jail in Taylor County outside Dyess, records showed.

A criminal complaint the FBI filed in federal court said the altercation outside his house began when Senior Master Sgt. Klexton Jett, Master Sgt. Derek L. Krahn and Security Forces officer John Breed visited to order him to surrender his firearms after he sent a threatening email to his chain of command.

Injerd began cursing at the men and refused to comply before Breed ordered him to turn around and put his hands behind his back, the complaint said. He resisted, punching the patrolman in the face, and when the two other men tried to restrain him, they all wound up on the ground.

“Injerd intentionally poked his finger in Officer Breed’s right eye and struck SMSgt. Jett in the knee,” knowing that Jett had recently had knee surgery, the complaint alleged.

When his wife opened the front door to the house, Injerd fled inside and then out through a basement window. Officials warned in the hours afterward that he may have armed himself before escaping over the base fence and disappearing in a wooded area of Abilene.

The base heightened security while he was on the lam, “just in case” he posed a threat, officials said at the time.

Injerd was charged with desertion, resisting apprehension, assault of a superior noncommissioned officer, failure to obey an order or regulation, carrying a concealed weapon, assault upon law enforcement and two counts of disorderly conduct. The Air Force online trial results did not state which charges Injerd was found guilty of at the court-martial. Dyess officials were not immediately available for comment early Monday.

