Dyess Air Force Base celebrates 100-year anniversaries for three squadrons

It was a celebration of centennials Friday when Dyess Air Force Base’s 7th Bomb Wing had a 100th anniversary celebration honoring three on-base squadrons that have each served for a full century this year.

The 9th Bomb Squadron, the 28th Bomb Squadron, and the 436th Training Squadron were honored with a celebration of their collective history, heritage displays featuring aircraft and squadron memorabilia, and a “piano burn,” which is … well, exactly what it sounds like.

The latter perhaps needs some explanation, something Capt. Ryan S. Combes of the 28th Bomb Squadron provided.

“The first side of it was in between World War I and World War II,” he said. “The Royal Air Force, basically all of the dukes’ and earls’ sons were killed off in World War I. So to replenish the pilots in the RAF, they took from the common folk.”

Leadership apparently decided that the men didn’t possess “gentlemanly skills,” so they dictated that once a week, every pilot would do an hour of piano playing at the club, Combes said.

“And so the story goes that the wing commander, at the time, of one of these bases, shut down the bar at the officers’ club,” Combes said. “And in protest all of the lieutenants pulled the piano outside and set it on fire.”

But there’s a more somber side to setting fire to a Steinway.

“It’s used for dedication to brethren in the squadron that have passed,” he said, coming from another story about a piano player shot down and killed in World War II.

“So in dedication to him they were going to burn the piano, because if he couldn’t play it, nobody would,” Combes said.

Combes said that the anniversary of the 9th and 28th, both founded in June 1917, represented an extremely important milestone, “especially from a heritage standpoint.”

“What we wanted to do today was bring out the rest of the base and basically link what they do for us today … to the past, the fact that their predecessors helped us,” he said. “They can come out here and see the aircraft and make that link between the present and the past.”

Combes said that he was glad some of the “old hats,” could “come in and talk with the young guys and share their stories from Vietnam and World War II.”

“You get a real feel for how warfare has changed, aviation warfare has changed over the years,” he said. “Frankly right now, with what we’re doing, we have it pretty good compared to the guys who came before us.”

Lt. Col. Brian Servant, commander of the 436th Training Squadron, said that celebrating 100 years of “being part of this country’s service” was vastly significant.

The group started out as the 88th Aero Squadron, he said, on Aug. 18, 1917.

The 436th does “classroom brick and mortar instruction, but then we also do instructional productions that support the (Department of Defense) as a whole,” Servant said.

The team trains everything from aviation resource management to using aircraft flight crew equipment.

“So without that training folks would not be able to operate these aircraft and wouldn’t be able to strap in correctly,” Servant said.

The opportunity to talk about the squadron and its work is “always a good day,” he said.

The 88th Aero Squadron immediately began supporting the war effort as an observation and reconnaissance squad, Servant said.

“Now to have transitioned from supporting operations in Aero Squadron to actually being a bomber squadron to now being a training squadron, it really is an honor and a privilege to have such a long heritage,” he said.



©2017 the Abilene Reporter-News (Abilene, Texas)

Visit the Abilene Reporter-News (Abilene, Texas) at www.reporternews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

