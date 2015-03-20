During visit to Walter Reed, Obama awards 12 Purple Hearts
By KEVIN FREKING | Associated Press | Published: November 30, 2016
BETHESDA, Md. — President Barack Obama spent time Tuesday visiting with wounded soldiers at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
The White House said the president met with 13 servicemembers and that he awarded 12 Purple Hearts.
The president visits the nation's largest military hospital a few times each year. The visits take place out of the public view. Obama spent about an hour at the hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, before flying back to the White House by helicopter.
