DuPont to close Kevlar plant, putting 113 out of jobs

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A DuPont plant which manufactures Kevlar in Berkeley County is closing its doors, putting 113 people out of work.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reports plant officials notified local employees that it will stop making the high-strength fiber in South Carolina in June and relocate most of the manufacturing work to Virginia.

A neighboring 50-worker company-owned plant that makes a heat-resistant fiber called Hytrel will continue production.

Officials cited fast-moving market conditions brought on by new competition as the main cause of the Kevlar cutback. Another potential factor is DuPont's plan to cut $1 billion in operating costs ahead of its proposed $140 billion merger with Dow Chemical.

Also, DuPont recently reported that Kevlar sales to the military and the oil-and-gas industry have softened.