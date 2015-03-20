Drum used by famous 19th century New Orleans drummer to be auctioned

Nowadays, the term "the drums of war" is mostly a metaphor.

Two hundred years ago at the Battle of New Orleans, however, drums played a central role in relaying orders, formations and other information down the line from top commanders to ordinary troops. And at the famous 1815 battle, those orders were relayed by Gen. Andrew Jackson's drummer, Jordan Noble.

Noble, a slave, was just a teenager at the time, but the calls he tapped out were celebrated at the time and remembered for decades afterward.

They also helped set him on the path to becoming one of 19th century New Orleans' better-known residents, a musician who took it to the streets, an activist for racial equality and a veteran who was revered across the city's communities.

Through it all, Noble was known first as a man who played a drum. On Friday, one of his drums will go up for sale at Neal Auction on Magazine Street. The 16-inch-tall, 16-inch-wide drum, painted red and blue with an eagle on the side, is expected to fetch something north of $200,000.

The drum, which until now has been a part of the Gaspar Cusachs Collection and has been displayed at the Louisiana State Museum, is not the one Noble played at the Battle of New Orleans. That drum is lost to history.

This drum, called "The Jordan B. Noble Infantry Snare Drum," is one that he acquired later in his life when Noble became a leader in the city's African-American community, one who also was respected by much of the city's white population.

Little is known about Noble's origins. He was born between 1800 and 1803, probably in Georgia and possibly to parents of different races, according to Alvin Jackson of the Historic Treme Collection.

Noble was owned by Capt. John Noble, who served in the 7th Infantry Regiment, which headed to New Orleans to prepare to defend the city from the British. That's why, in January 1815, the boy found himself on the foggy fields near the Mississippi River, tapping out the reveille drum call and helping Jackson muster his troops to prepare for battle.

The victory marked the end of the War of 1812, but it was just the start of Noble's military career. He served under Jackson again in the Second Seminole War in Florida in 1836, under Gen. Zachary Taylor during the Mexican-American War in 1846 and in the Civil War on the side of the North.

But it was his role in defending New Orleans that earned him his fame. By the 1850s, those of African descent who had served in the battle were being recognized alongside their white counterparts in the city's annual commemoration of the Battle of New Orleans. And Noble, who had been freed in 1837, did his part to help people remember his role.

He finally settled in the city in that decade, and he took to playing the reveille at ceremonies around the city.

On New Year's Day, he and William Savage, who played the fife, would march through the city, playing music in both black and white neighborhoods.

"It's because he's beloved that he's able to get away with this," said Shelene Roumillat, who wrote her doctoral dissertation on the Battle of New Orleans. "Not just any African-American man could walk out there and garner that respect."

Noble was so beloved that one of the city's newspapers at the time, the Daily Picayune, referred to him as "Old Noble" in descriptions of events where he drummed. When he died in 1890, the paper's obituary said "many will remember the white-headed old man and his well-worn drum."

