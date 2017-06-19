Drug bust at Tinker Air Force Base nets 715 pounds of marijuana

A gate inspection Thursday at Tinker Air Force Base revealed 715 pounds of raw marijuana as well as thousands of containers of marijuana oil.

The driver was identified as Ashot Grigoryan, 59. He was on probation in Missouri on a previous trafficking case, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics spokesman Mark Woodward said.

On Thursday, a narcotics agent on military duty with the Air Force inspected the tractor-trailer, which revealed duffel bags and 35 boxes of marijuana and oil, he said.

The marijuana, which investigators think was being trafficked from Pasadena, Calif. to New Jersey, was hidden among about $25,0000 worth of frozen chicken, Woodward said.

Grigoryan was booked into the Oklahoma County jail on complaints of trafficking in a controlled dangerous substance and maintaining a vehicle for drug activity, Woodward said.

Grigoryan was released on $45,000 bail, jailers said.

