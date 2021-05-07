Drop and give me 30: Retired Army officer hands tardy journalist a pushup challenge

When a reporter showed up late to a Texas Republican Party press conference on Thursday, state party chairman and retired Army Lt. Col. Allen West wanted him to do 30 pushups.

The unnamed tardy journalist respectfully declined, but West, a former Florida congressman, took up his own challenge. NBC News reporter Jane Timm dutifully recorded his exhibition of fitness and strength and posted it to her Twitter account.

Without hesitation, the Twitterverse scored the 60-year-old veteran’s performance, which he quickly carried out beside a lectern while wearing a suit and tie.

“My [Army] drill sergeants would have counted ZERO of those pushups,” wrote Twitter user @teter45013. “He never broke the plane.”

Another tweeter, @LouRrovegno, quipped: “He’s gonna be sorry when 10 reporters are late next time.”

West, who represented Florida’s 22nd congressional district from 2011 to 2013, retired from the Army in 2004 following an incident in which he fired a pistol beside an Iraqi policeman’s head during an interrogation in Taji. Ninety-five members of Congress signed a letter to the Secretary of the Army in support of West, who faced court-martial but eventually left the service with full benefits.

