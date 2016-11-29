Draft decision allows more Navy electronic-warfare training

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — The U.S. Forest Service has issued a draft decision that would allow the Navy to expand its electronic warfare training on the Olympic Peninsula.

Tuesday's proposed decision would authorize a special use permit for the Navy to conduct ground-to-air training using mobile electronic transmitters on Forest Service lands. There's a 45-day objection period before a final decision is made.

The Navy is planning for an $11.5 million expansion of its electronic-warfare range activities, including the deployment of three mobile, camper-sized electromagnetic transmitters on Olympic National Forest logging roads in Clallam, Jefferson and Grays Harbor counties.

The transmitters would engage in exercises with radar-jamming jet pilots from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island.

The Navy has said the project will not have a significant impact on noise, public health or plants and animals.

The Forest Service received more than 3,300 comments, most of them expressing opposition over concerns such as jet noise or electromagnetic radiation.