Dr. Fauci reminds of tiny risk for J&J vaccine

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Washington.

WASHINGTON — Dr. Anthony Fauci says Americans who’ve recently received a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine shouldn’t be anxious about the “pause” in shots because of reports of blood clots.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention called for the pause Tuesday to investigate six reports of potentially dangerous blood clots, among more than 6.8 million doses administered.

The nation’s top infectious disease expert says, “It's less than one in a million.” Fauci adds people should “pay attention” to symptoms associated with the blood clots, particularly between one and three weeks after the shot.

The White House was first informed of the announcement Monday night, coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients says. He defended the administration’s notification to states, saying, “there was no heads up here.”

Fauci says the pause by regulators is a “testimony to how seriously we take safety.”

