Downtown challenge will benefit USO of NC ahead of annual All American Marathon

The USO of North Carolina is teaming with Fayetteville’s Downtown Alliance to provide a new kick-off event for the All American Marathon.

The All American Fayetteville Challenge will take place in downtown Fayetteville on Saturday, the day before thousands of runners are expected to take part in the marathon that stretches between downtown Fayetteville and the heart of Fort Bragg.

The challenge will include a “morning of fun and exploration of many downtown landmarks and local businesses.”

“A smart phone-based web program will lead at least 100 teams of two through downtown Fayetteville,” according to a release. “Members of each team will be required to complete a challenge at each location in order to earn points for the finish. In addition to landmark visits, teams will collect challenge tokens from downtown businesses, and visit additional points of interest along the way to earn extra points.”

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Teams will use social media to share their progress and leave with “swag bags” from downtown businesses and sponsors.

Each team will have 90 minutes to complete the challenge. An awards ceremony and light lunch will be held after the event at the Fayetteville Area Transportation and Local History Museum.

Proceeds from the challenge will benefit the USO of NC’s Fort Bragg programs and services that support active-duty troops and their families.

Registration for the challenge can be found at fayettevillechallenge.com.

