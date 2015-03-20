Double-amputee veteran is now an inspiring yoga instructor

Dan Nevins, a professional speaker, yoga instructor and advocate for veterans, will lead an all-levels yoga workshop, "Find Your Warrior, Heal Your Wounds," on Friday night and Saturday morning, sponsored by Glow Yoga of Mobile and Gulf Shores, Ala.

Jennifer Guthrie, owner/instructor at Glow Yoga, invited Nevins to the Mobile area because "I know how powerful yoga is to heal all kinds of physical and emotional wounds," she said.

After eight years of active duty in the Army, Nevins became a stock broker and pharmaceutical salesman and continued to serve through the U.S. National Guard. After Sept. 11, 2001, he was deployed to Iraq.

On Nov. 10, 2004, his vehicle was bombed, and his life was changed forever. One of his legs was amputated below the knee, and he lost the other soon after. In addition to those wounds, he suffered a traumatic brain injury as well as the emotional impact of war, as well.

Nevins found yoga through the Wounded Warrior Project. Because yoga changed his life, his mission is to spread the power of yoga, especially to other veterans.

"The lessons have been so profound for me that I have to share them with people," he said.

"Dan focuses on what he can do – what is possible versus what isn't possible," said Guthrie, whose mission is "to increase awareness of the benefits of yoga to every body, and to get to what yoga is really all about, which is finding the best of who we are and can be."

Nevins shares her passion, she said. "Like Glow, Dan's classes highlight the similarities we all share rather than focusing on our differences or competition. We practice a style of yoga that is accessible to all and focuses on breath, which is something we can all do... breathe!"

He will lead two workshops: Friday, Oct. 21, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Glow Yoga, 4467 Old Shell Road in Mobile, and Saturday, Oct. 22, from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Gulf State Park Beach Pavilion in Gulf Shores. The workshops are $30 each and are free to veterans, members of the military and first responders.



———

©2016 Alabama Media Group, Birmingham

Visit Alabama Media Group, Birmingham at www.al.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.