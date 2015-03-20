Double amputee receives Christmas gift of a lifetime

AKRON, Ohio (Tribune News Service) — When U.S. Army Sgt. Joshua Stahl lost both of his legs during a deployment in Afghanistan, some of life’s simplest tasks suddenly became some of the most difficult.

But on Friday, Stahl didn’t just open up the doors to a brand new home. He opened up the doors to a brand new way of living.

The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation presented Stahl with the keys to a customized “smart home” in Hartville on Friday, following a homecoming presentation where he and his family were surrounded by friends and first responders.

Tunnel to Towers, an organization based in New York, builds customized homes to fit the needs of severely disabled veterans, allowing them and their families to lead the most independent lives possible. All of the homes contain high-tech features operable by iPads.

On Friday, Stahl, 27, sat with his wife, Truda Stahl, and four kids on stage as they were honored by John Hodge, the chief operating officer of the foundation, at the Hartville Fire Department.

Less than a mile down the road awaited the family’s new home, unmistakably marked by at least 20 American flags flapping on the perimeter of the yard and a giant red bow wrapped around the house.

After the ceremony, the Stahls were escorted to their new home by a blaring motorcade made up of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Hartville Fire Department, Stark County Sheriff’s Office and even a special guest: Santa Claus.

After they cut the ribbon around the blue, ranch-style home and finally saw the inside, their surprise was apparent.

“Presents! A fireplace! A TV!” the four Stahl kids squealed as they ran around the house in a frenzy.

The 2,800-square-foot home has five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a kitchen, a dining room and a living room fully furnished with modern rustic decor.

Christmas decorations were sprinkled throughout, complete with a Christmas tree already towering over wrapped gifts for the parents and their four kids: Aramis, 3, Lycris, 5, Airica, 6, and Ranier, 8.

Joshua, whose grandfather and great-grandfather were in the military, joined the U.S. Army in 2007.

He served his first deployment in Iraq in 2008 and 2009, re-enlisted another five years and was deployed to Afghanistan as the leader of a scout team.

In 2011, on the fourth anniversary of his enlistment, Joshua was on a mission to clear and secure an area from explosives. As he attempted to clear a path, he stepped on an improvised explosive devise.

“It blew my legs off,” Joshua said.

Both of Joshua’s legs were amputated above the knee. He also lost his left index finger and sustained a traumatic brain injury, along with other serious injuries.

Despite life-changing injuries, Joshua remains grateful and modest.

“Personally, I don’t think I did anything to deserve this,” Joshua said. “It’s life.”

Joshua earned a Purple Heart, but he lost the ability to do many of life’s everyday tasks independently. Even cooking or doing laundry proved to be a challenge.

His new home, though, will make those chores a possibility again.

Nearly everything in the home is customized for Joshua, from a front door that opens automatically to a stove with an adjustable height.

The house also features four zones of audio, a full perimeter surveillance system and temperature control via mobile device.

“I’ll be able to actually do dishes without being splashed with water,” Joshua said.

Tunnel to Towers is named after another man who sacrificed himself fighting for his country.

Stephen Siller, a firefighter on Brooklyn’s Squad 1 in New York, had just finished his shift and was heading to a game of golf when he heard a plane had hit the north tower of the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, in New York.

Siller turned around to grab his gear from the fire station and drove his pickup truck to the entrance of the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel, where traffic was backed up for miles.

But Siller didn’t give up. He loaded his 60-pound firefighting gear on his back, abandoned his truck in the middle of the road and started running.

Siller ran 3 miles to catch up with his squad in Manhattan. All 12 members from Squad 1 died in the collapse of the south tower that day.

Tunnel to Towers was formed to honor Siller, who was Hodge’s cousin, along with military and first responders through a series of programs and initiatives.

Their “smart home” program has committed to building at least 200 customized homes across the country. Stahl’s home is the 56th they’ve built so far.

Hodge said he often gets questions about the connection between 9/11 and building homes for veterans.

“The connection’s really kind of simple,” Hodge said. “We know that if 9/11 had never happened, Joshua Stahl would not have been in harm’s way in either Iraq or Afghanistan and would not have sustained his injuries.”

The Stahls will be at their new home for the holidays — and, Hodge hopes, at least the next 15 to 20 years.

“It’s gorgeous,” Truda said. “It’s better than any expectations of what I thought I was going to get.”

