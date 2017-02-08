Donations help veterans after fire destroys Illinois home

DANVILLE, Ill. — Donations from the Illinois community of Danville are helping a group of veterans who were displaced from their home by a devastating fire.

Seventy-five-year-old David R. Singleton died in the blaze last week, which destroyed the Danville home where the veterans lived. The surviving residents range in age from 57 to 75 and served in different branches of the military.

The Champaign News-Gazette reports businesses and individuals are donating services and materials to prepare a new residence in the same neighborhood. The men are expected to move in as soon as Thursday and the neighborhood is planning to welcome them back.