Dog tag of WWII vet found, returned to daughter

Glenna Conley holds the dog tag of her deceased father, Clark Twiss, who served in the U.S. Army during World War II. The dog tag was found near Park Reservoir in the Bighorn Mountains two years ago and returned to Conley.

SHERIDAN, Wyo. — As a 12-year-old girl, Glenna Conley received little gifts from Italy, where the Army stationed her father, Clark Twiss, during World War II.

Conley recalled pink alabaster bowls unique to Italy and bracelets sent over the Atlantic Ocean.

This year, for her 85th birthday, she again received a gift from her father, but this time it came from the hands of a young woman.

Two years ago, Sarah Nielsen camped with friends at Park Reservoir, up the now-established Red Grade Road, for a weekend away. While walking down the road, the group found an old cabin with a shed and decided to poke around for a bit.

"I like to look for artifact things and when I looked down I saw it was kind of shiny but not really," Nielsen said. "You could tell it was something significant because it wasn't just a rock, so I just picked it up and at first you couldn't really see anything. Then I realized it was a dog tag and from how beat up it was you could tell that it had been there for quite a while."

Nielsen brought it back to her father, Jeff, knowing that he also enjoyed artifacts. Jeff Nielsen cleaned it up and tried searching online for the name on the tag — Clark Twiss — with no luck.

"I found a Twiss name from Ohio or something but I knew it wasn't the right name," he said. "I just thought, 'Well I'll look at it some other time,' and I put it up and I'd forgotten about it."

Two years later, he rummaged through the container where Twiss' dog tag lived. This time, Jeff Nielsen handed the researching off to a coworker, Mark Torbert. Torbert and his sons served in the military and found the fact-finding task fascinating. Torbert researched online as well, finally coming up with Conley's name, phone number and even address.

"I couldn't believe it. She was still in Sheridan and we found a phone number and everything. The Internet is just amazing," Jeff Nielsen said.

A day after Conley celebrated her 85th birthday, the father and daughter Nielsen duo appeared at her door with the precious gift — her father's dog tag.

"It's like heavenly father gave me a special blessing for my birthday — he gave me a part of my daddy back again," Conley said.

Twiss served four years in the U.S. Army in Italy.

Twiss then lived in Sheridan working as a hay contractor and as a caretaker at Park Reservoir in the summer. He lived in the cabin Nielsen and her friends came across two summers ago.

Conley's oldest son spent summers in the Bighorn Mountains with his grandfather until Conley and her family moved to Billings for a few years and Twiss relocated to Story. Twiss contracted brain cancer and moved back into town, and Conley eventually moved back as well.

"When (the brain cancer) started coming back, he ended up taking his own life, so it makes it." Conley paused, "I love the dog tag."

Conley keeps a scrapbook filled with family genealogy and memories, including letters and photos from her father's time in the military.

She placed the dog tag between two photos of her father in uniform, preserving that piece of her father in memories.