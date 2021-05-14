DOD’s mask mandate remains in effect despite new CDC guidance, Army says

The Defense Department's order on wearing masks on U.S. military installations remains in effect, despite a recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that vaccinated individuals may not need to wear them in many situations.

TOKYO — The standing order for U.S. military personnel to wear protective coronavirus masks remains in effect, no matter the recommendation by the leading disease control agency stateside, the Army said Friday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday that vaccinated individuals do not need wear masks or socially distance in most situations, unless required by law or businesses. The CDC guidance does not apply in health-care settings.

The Defense Department is reviewing the CDC guidance before making any changes, chief Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters the same day.

On or off base, all personnel must continue social distancing and wearing masks, according to a Facebook post by the U.S. Army garrison on Okinawa.

“Nothing has changed in regard to social distancing and wearing masks,” the post said.

U.S. bases in Japan and South Korea require masks be worn indoors and outdoors in shared spaces and that everyone maintain social distance of six feet whenever possible.

In Japan, where a fourth wave of the coronavirus is still unfolding, mask wearing is expected of everyone, especially in urban areas and on public transit, the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo stated Wednesday on its website.

Another eight people with the U.S. military in Japan have tested positive for the coronavirus since Wednesday, according to reports from the bases as of 6 p.m. Friday.

Yokota Air Base in western Tokyo had one person test positive in quarantine after recently arriving from the United States, according to a base Facebook post Friday.

Six people tested positive at Marine Corps bases on Okinawa: three at Camp Hansen and one each at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Camp Foster and Camp Kinser, according to Facebook posts Thursday and Friday by Marine Corps Installations Pacific.

Kadena Air Base on Okinawa reported one person became ill with symptoms of COVID-19, the coronavirus respiratory disease, and self-isolated before being quarantined, according to a base Facebook post Thursday. An unspecified number of close contacts were also quarantined.

Japan on Monday reported 7,017 new COVID-19 cases, the nation’s highest one-day count since its pandemic peak of 7,855 on Jan. 9, according to the World Health Organization. Japan lags other developed countries in vaccinating its population.

Tokyo and five prefectures, including Osaka and two of its neighboring prefectures, are under a state of emergency until May 31 due to sustained high numbers of new infections there. Another eight prefectures – Hokkaido, Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa, Gifu, Mie, Ehime and Okinawa – are under modified emergencies to stem the virus’ spread.

Tokyo, Kanagawa and Okinawa are home to several U.S. military installations, along with large numbers of service members, DOD civilian employees and their families.

Under the emergency some business hours are curtailed, alcohol sales are discouraged, some public transit schedules are reduced and employees are urged to telework.

Tokyo on Friday reported 854 people newly infected with the coronavirus, 53 fewer people than a week prior. However, the seven-day rolling average was up to 926.3, an increase of 120.9% from the previous week, NHK reported.

