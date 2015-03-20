DOD announces more leadership changes at Fort Bragg

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (Tribune News Service) — New leaders will be welcomed within the special operations community at Fort Bragg, according to recent Department of Defense announcements.

In a news release Monday, it was announced that Brig. Gen. Steven Marks, deputy commanding general of the 1st Special Forces command, wouldn't travel for his next assignment to become the deputy commanding general of the U.S. Army Special Operations Command.

A replacement for Marks's current role has not yet been announced.

On March 25, a news release from the Department of Defense stated that Maj. Gen. Richard Angle, deputy commander of the Joint Special Operations Command, will be the new commander of the 1st Special Forces Command.

The next assignment for Maj. Gen. John Brennan, the current commander of the 1st Special Forces Command, has not yet been announced.

Other command changes around Fort Bragg that the Department of Defense has announced include:

Maj. Gen. Robert L. Edmonson II, deputy chief of staff of the chief information officer for the U.S. Army Forces Command, will become the commander of the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command and Aberdeen Proving Ground at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland.

Brig. Gen. Edward Bailey, command surgeon for the U.S. Army Forces Command, will become commander of the Regional Health Command-Pacific and market manager for the Puget Sound Enhanced Multi-Service Market at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington.

Maj. Gen. Gregory J. Mosser, commander of the 377th Theater Sustainment Command in Belle Chasse, Louisiana, will become deputy commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve Command.

Command Sgt. Maj. JoAnne Naumann, currently assigned as the command sergeant major of the Joint Special Operations Intelligence Brigade, will become the command senior enlisted leader for Special Operations Command-Korea.

