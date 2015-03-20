Dock renovation begins at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (Tribune News Service) — A $600 million dry dock recapitalization project that will employ as many as 1,000 workers has begun at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay.

Hiring is ongoing for positions in the construction management office, and applicants do not have to be veterans, said Travis Baker, deputy construction management officer.

In fact, some of the employees hired for the project were workers on the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, Baker said. The goal is to have a diverse mix of former military and civilian workers to ensure the project is completed to the highest standards.

"Several positions are currently open on USAJobs.gov as we continue to fill vacancies at our office in Kings Bay, Ga.," Baker said. "We are also taking calls, reviewing resumes, and would like to discuss opportunities with interested applicants as we have direct hiring authority for these positions."

The work will close the dry dock for about 15 months, except in emergency cases. Work on the boats will be done at the wharf.

"There is a lot of coordination going on between all the entities," he said. "If you are interested in joining a team working on a high visibility project with the U.S. Navy, contact us. This project could be the career stepping stone you are looking for."

The jobs are permanent Department of Defense civilian positions with good benefits, and the potential of a recruitment and retention bonus.

"We understand that many people have lost their jobs during COVID-19 and we want everyone to know that we have opportunities that people may not know about," Baker said. " NAVFAC Southeast is still hiring."

Interested applicants can review job announcements at www.usajobs.gov by searching Kings Bay, Ga. Applicants can also contact the CMO directly at 912-573-7010.

