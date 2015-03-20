Disney to reopen California theme parks on April 30

Stars and Stripes is making stories on the coronavirus pandemic available free of charge. See more staff and wire stories here. Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter here. Please support our journalism with a subscription.

Walt Disney Co. plans to reopen its two California theme parks on April 30 after they were dark for more than a year, a key step in the entertainment giant's recovery from the pandemic.

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, which closed their gates on March 14 last year, are among the last of the company's properties to welcome back customers. While Disney's Paris resort is still shuttered, the four theme parks in Florida have been open since July. Hotels in California start reopening on April 29, the company said Wednesday.

Disney has laid off 32,000 employees over the past year, most of them in the theme-park unit. The business, one of the company's most profitable historically, has been crawling back slowly, with social-distancing precautions limiting attendance to about 35% of capacity in Florida.

Initially attendance at the California parts will be limited to state residents who book advance reservations. The company said it plans bring back more than 10,000 furloughed employees for the Disneyland reopening.

Shares of Disney rose as much as 1% to $196.19 in New York. They were up 7.2% this year through Tuesday's close.

Prolonged closings in California became a contentious issue between park operators and Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who kept the properties shuttered long after those in other states reopened. Owners, local officials and related businesses have been lobbying to reopen for months, arguing theme parks haven't been a significant source of covid-19 outbreaks.

Protocols such as mask wearing would likely be in place through the end of the year, the Burbank, California-based company said in February.

Disneyland, in Anaheim, California, is the company's original resort. It was the second-most-visited theme park in the world in 2019, behind Disney's Magic Kingdom in Florida. That year, 18.7 million people went to Disneyland and 9.86 million to neighboring California Adventure, according to data from the Themed Entertainment Association and the consultancy Aecom.

The company's cruise ships, part of its parks and experiences division, remain in the dock. The company expects to receive guidance on restarting operations from federal authorities later this year.