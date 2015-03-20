Disabled Vietnam veteran struggles for neighborhood sidewalk access

BRADENTON, Fla. (Tribune News Service) — It was never going to be a Happily Ever After story. Not after losing both legs in Vietnam, followed by a diagnosis of post-traumatic stress. Not after losing a wife to cancer in 2012, and a son to liver disease in 2017.

And yet, three Decembers ago, when he crossed paths with a gentle and disciplined service dog named Mae, Bob Calderon could finally look beyond himself and get a glimpse of own humanity again.

Simply by being around, Mae allowed the man who vowed not to let war wounds impose their limitations on him to reconnect with a world of possibilities once more. And in that earlier world, back in 1999, Christchurch, New Zealand, Calderon had climbed his own Mount Everest by becoming the World Pool-Billiard Association's international wheelchair 9-Ball champion.

Now, 20 years down the line, with a new companion by his side, Calderon has aspired to less exotic goals. And with the raging coronavirus choking off so many other options, the virtues of simplicity — like a simple stroll around the block — are never more extolled.

But what happens when you can't even take a stroll around the block?

"My therapist and my psychiatrist said, what do you like to do? Well," says Calderon, "I said I like to walk my dog. She gets her exercise and it gets me out of the house.

"Mae turned my life around. But now I don't know what to do. And I feel so bad for Mae."

That's because, for the past two years, some of Calderon's neighbors in the Greyhawk Landing Homeowners Association have been, intentionally or not, parking cars in the portions of their driveways that block sidewalk access. Most don't. But those who do force Calderon and Mae to detour out into the street. And although Greyhawk Landing is a fairly quiet neighborhood, Calderon is reluctant to keep taking those risks.

"Teenagers, when they're out of school, they drive like maniacs," he says. "I've nearly been hit a couple of times, so it's just not worth it to go around into the road. Delivery people sometimes drive crazy, too."

On those occasions when the coast is clear — usually, early mornings in the winter, early evenings in the summer — Calderon and Mae ease out of his driveway, cross the street, and follow the sidewalk for a leisurely loop that takes maybe half an hour to complete. On a regular basis, that exercise regimen is plenty sufficient. But blocked driveways have reduced those half-hour excursions, leaving Mae sedentary and overweight.

Southeast Guide Dogs, which uses private donations to provide, at no cost, highly trained canines to assist people facing physical and emotional challenges, sends trainers to recipients' homes for routine follow-up visits. When they dropped in on Calderon during the summer, they discovered Mae had packed on 11 pounds, Calderon says. And that was a major concern.

"In situations where a dog gains significant weight that endangers the health of the dog, our staff provides ... specific weight management plans and monitors the dog's progress and health carefully," states Southeastern Guide Dogs CEO Titus Herman. "In the rare situations where the dog becomes morbidly obese, the organization will bring the dog back to the campus and bring the dog back into good health."

Calderon put Mae on a diet and cut her food portions. She looks healthy today. But his efforts to persuade neighbors to be more mindful have fallen short.

He has tucked flyers beneath windshield wipers that read "Please Don't Block The Sidewalk." The photocopied notes are unsigned, but the accompanying image of Mae sitting next to Calderon in his wheelchair leave no doubt about the issue. Calderon started out with 40 flyers; now, he has two left. But the message never seems to stick.

"One person actually said, 'You can get around.' I said, why don't you get in a wheelchair and try to go around a car blocking the sidewalk," Calderon recalls. "I'm really not trying to be a prick, you know? I just don't know why people can't be more considerate. I'm so tired of fighting."

Rebecca Zion and her husband are Calderon's across-the-street neighbors who can vouch for his unobtrusive nature.

"Bob definitely does not like to ask for help — for anything," says Zion. "He does ask my husband to help him lift something heavy every now and then, and we've been helping him with grocery shopping since COVID started. But he's an amazing guy and he doesn't ask for things.

"I've seen him on ladder before, cleaning off the top of his lamp. I'm serious. Not a very tall ladder, but still. We could've done that for him if he'd just asked.

"We're not allowed to park in the street after midnight. We all get notes on our cars if we do that. We get notes if our roofs or our sidewalks are dirty. We get notes about everything. So I would imagine we cannot block the sidewalks, either. If it's not a rule, it should be."

Actually, it's the law. Private housing communities are exempt from the federal Americans with Disabilities Act provisions, says a Southeast ADA Center spokesperson in Atlanta. But not from Florida Statutes, particularly Title XXIII Motor Vehicles Chapter 316.1945 (1)(a)2, which states "no person shall ... park a vehicle ... on a sidewalk." Penalty: a nonmoving violation ticket.

"It doesn't say a city sidewalk. It says a sidewalk, period," says Rebecca Williams, lead information specialist-training technical assistance for Southeast ADA, which fields legal queries from residents in eight states. "We get a number of calls like this, but most people just don't know who to talk to about it."

Williams' advice for residents under HOA rules: "You should definitely ask them to send out gentle reminders, not necessarily to single anybody out, but to all residents, that you're required by the state of Florida to keep sidewalks free and cleared.

"If that doesn't work, you should get in touch with local law enforcement and have the sidewalk access statute ready to quote. And if they're less than keen on following up, then take it to a city council meeting or the county commission or whoever they answer to."

In fact, Calderon says he's brought the sidewalk issue to the attention of the Greyhawk Landing HOA on a number of occasions, so far to no avail. In late October, he says he was told the Association was drafting a letter to put residents on notice. He got no reply when he asked to see a copy of that letter.

Most recently, after submitting the addresses and license plates of blocked-sidewalk offenders, he got this email reply from Tamara Gilman, of Argus Property Management, in November:

"I took a look at the driveways in question during my most recent inspection at Greyhawk Landing. While you may feel that cars are blocking the sidewalk, I understand that you were previously told that they are not blocking the sidewalk as that portion of their driveway is not sidewalk. For example, on your side of the street, where there are no sidewalks, the owners have a right to park the entire length of their driveway since their driveway extends to the street."

Gilman did not respond to requests for clarification.

With his remaining relatives living in Michigan, Calderon is focused on trying to keep his dog in shape. "Mae is all I have right now," he says. "I don't think I could handle it if they took her away from me."

Calderon was a 19-year-old Marine PFC in South Vietnam when, on Feb. 4, 1970, a land mine explosion resulted in a double amputation above the knees and left him temporarily blind. A month later, the young Marine who stanched the bleeding and saved his life was killed.

"This is a man who fought for us and our freedom," says Rebecca Zion. "He should be able to live comfortably in a nice neighborhood like ours without having to worry about being in the road.

"You would think people, out of common courtesy, would move their cars, not because it's a rule but because it's the right thing to do. But maybe that's just me. I'm a middle school math teacher and I'm always about the right thing to do."

