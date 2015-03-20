Despite protests, California city allows proposed veterans home to move forward

A proposed apartment complex for low-income senior veterans in Simi Valley, Calif. cleared a hurdle this week when the City Council allowed the project to move forward with processing despite vigorous opposition from many residents.

The council's action at the conclusion of a spirited 3½-hour public hearing Monday night, in which many veterans spoke in favor of the project and many residents spoke against it, did not constitute approval of the complex. It was merely a preliminary step.

The project now must go through lengthy processing, including a hearing before the Simi Valley Planning Commission and then going back before the City Council for a final decision.

Officials of affordable housing developer Many Mansions, which proposed the project in October, have said that if everything goes according to plan, construction would begin in about two years.

The nonprofit wants to build a two-story 30-unit apartment complex near the city's civic center area on a vacant site at 3802 Avenida Simi just west of the Simi Valley Senior Center.

"We need this housing," Many Mansions President Rick Schroeder told the council at Monday night's "pre-screening" to loud applause from the veterans and their supporters in the standing-room-only audience at Simi Valley City Hall, not far from the project site. The veterans have "given so much to our country; it's the least we can do."

But nearby residents fear the project would degrade the quality of their neighborhood, primarily because of an expected increase in vehicles needing to park. Some are concerned that the project would decrease their property values.

"I am not against veterans," Roberta Woods told the council. "I am opposed to the project."

That was a familiar refrain among project opponents, who repeatedly said they honor and appreciate the sacrifices veterans have made, but that a veterans home at that site is a mismatch for their neighborhood.

Their remarks, too, were loudly applauded.

"This is not about veterans," said another resident, Robert Brookes. "This is about the neighborhood."

At least one of the veterans who spoke suggested residents were just giving lip-service to those who served in the military.

"I hear, 'We honor our veterans, but we don't want them living next door to us,'" said Matt Valenzuela, commandant of the Simi Valley Marine Corps League chapter.

"No way," someone in the audience shouted out.

Mary Bandini, past commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10049 in Simi Valley, evoked President John F. Kennedy.

"As clichéd as it might sound, President Kennedy said, 'Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country,'" she told the council. "Tonight ... if you have ever asked yourself what you can do for veterans besides saying, 'Thanks for your service,' here it is. This is the moment."

Although they voted unanimously to allow the project to begin processing, council members said they, too, had concerns about it, mandating that it be zoned residential high density, not residential very high density as Many Mansions initially wanted.

The council also asked Many Mansions to make design changes to try to accommodate residents' concerns.

Councilman Glen Becerra said he would like to see the complex limited to 25 units and that every unit except the on-site manager's be a one-bedroom apartment. Becerra said he would also like to see one on-site parking space for each unit.

Councilmen Steve Sojka and Keith Mashburn said that if the project had come up for a final vote Monday night, they would have voted against it as presently designed.

"I am not (currently) for this project," Mashburn said.

Mayor Bob Huber said the council's action shouldn't be interpreted as meaning that the project ultimately will be approved.

"We're moving it to the next level to see if we can make it work for everybody," he said. "That is my fervent hope. If we can't, we can't."

Schroeder said he was pleased with the council's decision.

"I'm very encouraged," he said. "We're definitely looking forward to working with the neighbors and the rest of the community on the design and bringing this project forward."

But he allowed that he's not certain the project can incorporate the design changes the council suggested.

"As of now, I don't know," he said. "I think we can, but I'm not sure."



