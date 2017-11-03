Deserter Bergdahl gets no jail time; dishonorably discharged

Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl leaves the Fort Bragg courtroom facility, on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. The judge ruled that Bergdahl to get dishonorable discharge, lose rank, forfeit pay in addition to getting no prison time. Bergdahl, walked off his base in Afghanistan in 2009 and was held by the Taliban for five years, pleaded guilty to desertion and misbehavior before the enemy.

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, who pleaded guilty last month to deserting his combat post in Afghanistan and endangering his fellow troops, will not serve jail time, a military judge ruled Friday.

The judge, Army Col. Jeffery R. Nance, sentenced Bergdahl to forfeit $10,000 in pay, a reduction in rank to E-1 private and a dishonorable discharge, barring him from receiving any medical or other benefits entitled to most veterans.

Bergdahl, wearing his blue Army service uniform, wept in the Fort Bragg courtroom as two of his defense attorneys comforted him while Nance read his sentence. The judge did not elaborate on his reasoning for the sentence.

Army prosecutors on Thursday recommended Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, who was held captive by the Taliban for years after walking off his post, serve 14 years in a military prison for deserting and endangering hundreds of troops who, in many cases, spent weeks searching for signs of his location. Some servicemembers were injured searching for Bergdahl after he disappeared.

However, defense attorneys recommended Bergdahl receive no jail time, but instead they suggested the judge hand him a dishonorable discharge, arguing the soldier faced enough punishment at the hands of Taliban-linked Haqqani militants in Pakistan during his five years of captivity. Defense attorneys also argued for leniency based on Bergdahl’s cooperation providing information about the Haqqani’s captor network and his documented mental health conditions that include post-traumatic stress disorder.

Bergdahl, 31, pleaded guilty to desertion and misbehavior before the enemy charges, admitting leaving his post endangered his fellow troops. He faced a maximum punishment up to life imprisonment, reduction in rank to private, forfeiture of all pay and a dishonorable discharge.

Bergdahl walked off Observation Post Mest in Paktika province on June 30, 2009. He was released from the Taliban in May 2014 in a controversial prisoner exchange for five Taliban commanders who had been held at the detention facility at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba.

The Army officially charged him with “misbehavior before the enemy by endangering the safety of a command, unit or place” and “desertion with intent to shirk important or hazardous duty” in March 2015. Bergdahl has continued on active duty since his release at Joint Base San Antonio in Texas and was not held in pretrial confinement.

